SHERIDAN — Starting July 1, Scott Stults will begin his official duties as superintendent of Sheridan County School District 2.
Stults starts his transition immediately with outgoing Superintendent Craig Dougherty, who announced his retirement in 2020 and officially vacates his post June 30, 2021.
With 33 total years of experience in education, Stults began his career as a middle school teacher and high school varsity football and wrestling coach in Thermopolis. He then transitioned to Casper, where he continued in the same roles. Stults’ administrative experience began in Casper, where he served as Natrona County High School assistant principal for two years before joining the SCSD2 team in 1998.
Stults has served the students and staff of SCSD2 for 22 years, beginning as the principal of Highland Park Elementary School. Since Highland Park, Stults has worked as Sheridan Junior High School principal, director of elementary education, and in his current role as assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources. Throughout his years in Sheridan, Stults has maintained connections with students by serving as a junior high and high school football coach, all according to a press release sent Monday evening after the announcement was made at the SCSD2 board meeting.
The three finalists chosen for the position included Priscilla Hopkins, executive director for early education at Denver Public Schools; Teresa Rensch, director of education services for Konocti Unified School District in California; and Stults.
SCSD2 board trustees selected the three finalists from 33 total applicants, with Stults as the only local applicant. Five sets of panelists interviewed the three — including SCSD2 administration; the superintendent’s cabinet of select teachers from across the district; representatives from Sheridan County Education Association; district principals; and the board of trustees, SCSD2 human resources director Cyndi Magee said.
“I’m thrilled, thrilled,” Stults said after thanking everyone involved in the arduous process and highlighting the strength of the district.
SCSD2 Board Trustee Ann Perkins congratulated Stults.
“It was an amazing process, we had amazing candidates, and we are super excited that you are our new superintendent as of July 1,” Perkins said.