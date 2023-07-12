SHERIDAN — For the first time in recent memory, BMX performers flipped over Sheridan at Dan Madia Field.
While Sheridan Recreation District routinely rents out fields or parks for sports tournaments, practices or games, SRD Executive Director Alex Mock said he thinks this is the first time the recreation district has helped facilitate an event like a BMX performance.
Kids Life, a Christian organization geared toward middle-schoolers, helped organize the Stunt Dudes Sheridan appearance. During the school year, Kids Life provides a safe place with food after school and once a week teaches attendees about the gospel. When school is out, Kids Life focuses more on activities like scavenger hunts, movie nights and days at Kendrick Park.
Chris Updike, Kids Life klubhaus director/klub leader, said he had heard Stunt Dudes was coming through the area and became interested.
“I thought that sounded super cool and I hadn’t really heard of anything too much like that in Sheridan since I’ve been here,” he said. “So, I got in touch with (them), we worked that out and… they’re coming through here before they jump on their tour.”
The connection came quickly once Updike reached out to Stunt Dudes.
“As soon as we connected, we just loved the heart of the Kids Life ministry and wanted to be a part of it and the timing works for our team,” Stunt Dude John Andrus said.
In its performances, Stunt Dudes produces a shock factor and they were brought together by religion.
“We just absolutely love shocking people with our stunts and making people smile and laugh, entertainment’s the name of the game, but we were founded basically because we were a ministry,” Andrus said.
Two-time X Games gold medalist Morgan Wade, Nitro Circus performer Louie Cortese and Andrus’ performance was filled with backflips, tailwhips and jumps over attendees and approximately 25 Sheridanites watched the performance.
“We are goofing off and having a good time. We are grown men riding children’s bikes, remember that,” Cortese said.
Wade has been doing BMX shows since the late 1990s and began performing with Stunt Dudes in 2019, though he’s known group members for much longer.
“Normally when I’m on the road doing shows just hanging out with the guys is awesome,” Wade said. “Hanging out with (the Stunt Dudes, who) are like-minded and we all have the same sense of morals and that makes a big difference because the conversation in the truck is so much more edifying because it’s a lot less worldly, so to speak."
Wade will once again compete in the Summer X Games this year. His competition, BMX mega park, will air on ESPN Thursday.
Sheridan was the Stunt Dudes’ first-ever Wyoming performance and the group’s first stop on a 10-day tour across Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota.