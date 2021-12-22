SHERIDAN — Approval of a new 20-lot subdivision was tabled by the Sheridan City Council during its Dec. 20 meeting, following public comment from concerned citizens.
The proposed 72.94-acre Freedom Ranch subdivision would be located at the northeast corner of Cedar Lane off Brundage Lane. The property, which is currently zoned rural residential, will be divided into 20 lots and two conservation lots.
The lots will vary in size from a half-acre to full acre, according to the city’s Public Works Director Lane Thompson. The conservation lots — which will be used for agricultural purposes, according to developer Todd Greig — will be 36.47 acres and 14.60 acres.
During public comment, the council heard from nearby landowners Tom Balding and Jennifer Dart. They expressed a variety of concerns, including the impacts of 20 new septic tanks on the ground water; increased traffic; and increased light pollution that could limit residents’ view of the night sky.
But the fundamental concern, according to Balding, is the new subdivision would irrevocably change the quiet rural neighborhood.
“I feel that I have dedicated my entire life to living in that valley,” Balding said. “I cherish the privacy, the quiet and the night sky. And I just feel threatened now. If this goes in, is there going to be another one across the road with 100 lots? We just have to be really careful.”
Dart agreed, and expressed concern about how the subdivision could negatively impact wildlife habitat in the valley.
“When this was first presented, I think there was a little bit of relief because it was presented as a conservation subdivision,” Dart said. “But as it’s starting to unfold, it doesn’t feel like it’s conserving anything.”
Greig spoke in defense of his project, and said he would actually be improving the city by addressing housing needs in the community.
“There’s not a lot offered right now in Sheridan County for small acreage near town at a price point that makes sense,” Greig said. “That’s what we’re trying to get…. We’re trying to offer something that’s a little different. “
Based on the testimony heard during the meeting, Councilor Jacob Martin suggested tabling the subdivision approval so the council could further discuss landowner concerns with the Sheridan County Commission.
“It does sound like a very nice subdivision for the people who will be moving there, but maybe not so much for the people who live around there now,” Martin said. “I think you (Greig) have done your due diligence, but I think there’s still merit in following through…I would like to maybe speak to the county before I vote on this.”
Martin’s motion was approved on a 4-3 vote with Martin, Shawn Day, Steven Brantz and Kristen Jennings voting for it. Councilors Aaron Linden and Clint Beaver and Mayor Rich Bridger voted against it.
The Freedom Ranch subdivision has already received approval from the Sheridan County Planning Commission, and will need to receive approval from the city and the Sheridan County Commission before it can move forward, Thompson said. The council is set to reconsider the issue during its Jan. 3 meeting. The county commission has not yet set a date to consider the issue.