Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Each year, the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System co-hosts a local art competition with the American Legion Auxiliary for veterans in more than 100 categories in five divisions.

These divisions — art, creative writing, dance, drama and music — cover a broad range of categories to appeal to a wide spectrum of interests. This includes areas like woodworking, jewelry, metal work, leather work, ballroom dancing, hip-hop dancing, vocal solo, instrumental and more.

