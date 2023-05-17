SHERIDAN — Each year, the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System co-hosts a local art competition with the American Legion Auxiliary for veterans in more than 100 categories in five divisions.
These divisions — art, creative writing, dance, drama and music — cover a broad range of categories to appeal to a wide spectrum of interests. This includes areas like woodworking, jewelry, metal work, leather work, ballroom dancing, hip-hop dancing, vocal solo, instrumental and more.
Entries for this year now being accepted. June 23 is the deadline for Sheridan's public art show. Art will be displayed July 1 during the KARZ Club Car Show and Rod Run at the Sheridan VA. All veterans are invited to enter their creative work for the art show, though only veterans enrolled in the VA for health care are eligible for the competition.
Sept. 1 is the deadline for submissions for the national competition.
Entry forms are downloadable from the site but veterans who would like to take part may also email Sheridan_Creative_Arts@va.gov for the submission form. Performance artists should email requesting information on how they submit their entry. You may also contact Recreation Therapy Supervisor Tami Fleshman at 307-675-3312.
Last year, local veteran Deb Zelenak earned top honors in the needlework and fabric art kit categories. After the local competition, organizers then submitted her art to a national review board, along with all the other veterans who won first place in their categories. Her art was selected to be shown at the National Creative Arts Festival in St. Louis, Missouri, also co-hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary.
The artist earned a weeklong trip to take part in the national festival in St. Louis, which included airfare, accommodations, food and many activities, like a trip to the National Blues Museum. The next national festival will be in the spring of 2024 in Denver.