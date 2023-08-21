Suds n' Spurs Standalones 006.jpg
Thomas Snooks explodes into a run after the hopscoth portion of the relay races at the 10th annual Suds N' Spurs Brewfest Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest brings two dozen professional craft brewers from across the mountain west to Sheridan.

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 11th Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest Saturday from 2-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park, 326 W. Alger St. in Sheridan.

