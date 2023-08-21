SHERIDAN — The Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest brings two dozen professional craft brewers from across the mountain west to Sheridan.
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 11th Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest Saturday from 2-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park, 326 W. Alger St. in Sheridan.
This year’s samplings also include hard seltzers and non-alcoholic craft beer. Ticket holders can sample the craft beers and then vote for their favorite brewery to take home the coveted People’s Choice Spur Award, crafted by Tom Balding Bits and Spurs. In addition, brewers will compete in a professionally judged competition, with the winner also taking home a Spur Award.
This year’s Brewfest will feature live music by the band Sidetrack, who will play classic rock and country hits. Food vendors include Curds of Wyoming, Melt the West and Schwein BBQ.
Returning for the second year is the Beer Relay, where teams of four people will compete to see who can navigate a challenging race course while carrying a mug of beer. The Beer Relay begins at 3 p.m.
A drawing will be held at the end of the event for a YETI Roadie 48 wheeled cooler and two cases of beer from Black Tooth Brewing Co. Tickets for the drawing may be purchased in advance at the Chamber office, 54 S. Main St., or at the Brewfest.
Event tickets for the Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest are $40 and can be purchased in advance at the Chamber office, 54 S. Main St., or online at wyotheater.com. Admission is also $40 at the event.