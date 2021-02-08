SHERIDAN — Is state-mandated suicide prevention education a life-saving necessity or another unnecessarily burdensome and unfunded mandate for the educational system?
That’s the question state legislators wrestled with while considering House Bill 62 in recent weeks. A 25-34 vote in the House Committee of the Whole last week answered that question, at least in part, by not advancing a bill that would have allowed students to receive suicide prevention training in public schools as part of the health and safety curriculum requirements currently in statute.
“The K-12 education system has unfunded mandates galore,” said Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne. “…At what point do we stop putting the burden of societal issues on our K-12 education system and start relying on the responsibility of our homes and our neighbors and stop looking to government for the answer?”
The bill would have extended the Jason Flatt Act, which was enacted in the 2014 legislative session and requires teachers and school administrators to receive at least eight hours of suicide prevention education every four years.
Current statute does not require the same training for students, although they also need to know how to identify and help those struggling with suicidal thoughts, said Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie.
“Five years ago, we passed a bill that obligated teachers to be trained,” Connolly said. “However, the teachers themselves and the counselors in the schools themselves said they were the third, the fifth, the eighth to hear (about suicidal students).., The first or second to hear? Those were the other kids. And these kids testified they wished they knew what to do. If they knew what to do, they might have behaved differently. They might have saved a life.”
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, also spoke in favor of providing students with the skills they needed to respond to a suicidal classmate.
“We know that up to 80% of the time when a teen contemplates suicide… they tell a friend, not necessarily an adult,” Williams said. “So I look at this bill as an opportunity to support a much-needed skillset in the public school sector.”
On the other side of the debate, some legislators questioned whether the bill was necessary at all. Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, said school districts already had the power to implement suicide prevention curriculum and didn’t necessarily need the state’s permission. He described the bill as “more symbolism than substance.”
“I guess I don’t like the tone of it,” Washut said. “It sounds like we’re telling people across the state that their superintendents and their school boards aren’t smart enough to recognize what an issue suicide is. And I think all of those people… are fully aware of how serious the issue of suicide is in our state, and they don’t need a bill from the Wyoming State Legislature telling them ‘By gosh, you’re going to do it.’ They can do it already if they wish.”
Some schools throughout the state already promote or conduct forms of suicide prevention training. For example, as part of Sheridan High School’s freshman health class, students work through QPR training — Question, Persuade, Refer, three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide, according to the QPR Institute.
Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins said many schools throughout the state have not implemented these sorts of trainings, and the bill was an attempt to bring a uniformity of training to students and to curb the state’s high suicide rate.
“Roughly 25% of Wyoming’s schools are doing some sort of suicide prevention,” Perkins said. “That means 75% of students in the state don’t have access to these services. It’s a nice idea that everybody would do this, but we know realistically that it’s not happening.”
The Legislature’s discussion of suicide prevention education follows the release of 2019 statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in which Wyoming topped the charts for deaths per capita of suicide with 170 deaths, or a rate of 29.4 per 100,000 population. From 2016 to 2019, the state saw a 42% increase in completed suicides, according to Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale.
“The latest statistics we have show that our state has the most suicides in the nation,” Perkins said. “This is a problem we’ve had for a while, and it is not going away. Clearly, there is something missing, and that’s what the bill was trying to address.”
While Perkins said she was disappointed the bill did not move forward, she was heartened to see so many people working to address the state’s suicide rate and educate students. She said she was hopeful the conversation would continue even though the bill had failed.
“If you look at the economy of Wyoming, our No. 1 resource is our young people, our students,” Perkins said. “If we’re not investing in them — if we let their lives end prematurely — we have lost that valuable resource forever. Thankfully, there are a lot of people all over the state working to protect that resource.”