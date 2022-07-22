SHERIDAN — Community members and visitors are invited to Kendrick Mansion on July 27 for the eighth annual Summer Evening at the Mansion.
From 6-8 p.m., visitors can tour the mansion for free, play badminton and croquet on the lawn, bring a picnic supper, enjoy complimentary cookies and lemonade, listen to live music and see antique cars.
This is a family-friendly and completely free event, sponsored by the Kendrick Mansion’s friends group, the Trail End Guilds, Inc.
The Kendrick Mansion is a 1913 historic house museum located at 400 Clarendon Ave., on the grounds of Trail End State Historic Site. Trail End is a division of Wyoming State Parks.
For more information or directions, see trailend.org or call us at 307-674-4589.