07-13-21 Kendrick Mansion 2.jpg

Antique cars sit outside Kendrick Mansion. Summer Evening at the Mansion will be held July 28 this year.

 Courtesy Photo | Trail End State Historic Site

SHERIDAN — Community members and visitors are invited to Kendrick Mansion on July 27 for the eighth annual Summer Evening at the Mansion.

From 6-8 p.m., visitors can tour the mansion for free, play badminton and croquet on the lawn, bring a picnic supper, enjoy complimentary cookies and lemonade, listen to live music and see antique cars.

