SHERIDAN — Wyoming Department of Transportation northeast Wyoming maintenance crews will begin yearly paving operations on various roads in Crook, Weston, Campbell, Johnson and Sheridan counties.

Paving operations are scheduled to begin the week of May 15 in Crook and Weston counties and will move west to Campbell, Johnson and Sheridan counties throughout the summer. Paving operations are expected to be completed by mid-August, weather allowing.

