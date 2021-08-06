SHERIDAN — The official start for the 2021-22 school year is still weeks away but summer school programs at the various Sheridan County School District 2 buildings are already helping hundreds of students get a jump on the upcoming school year.
The two-week, half-day summer school programs at the district’s six elementary schools started Monday, with Sheridan Junior High School hosting its summer school initiative beginning Aug. 9.
Incoming kindergartners are also able to attend a shorter one-week summertime program starting Monday.
Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment, said the district’s summertime program was originally a four-week initiative held in mid to late June until about eight years ago, when the programs were shortened and rescheduled for early August instead.
“It was a philosophical decision we made,” Craft said.
Whereas earlier summertime programs were sometimes perceived as a punishment, Craft said the change allowed educators to take a more proactive approach in assisting students.
Craft, a former principal at SJHS, added the switch yielded almost immediate results in changing attitudes about attending summertime classes.
“When we shifted to August, it was night and day,” he said. “I felt it was a huge success.”
Scott Cleland, who will begin his first year as principal at Meadowlark Elementary School after transferring from Highland Park Elementary School, agreed.
“It gives it a different feel,” Cleland said. “The kids are ready to come back (in August), so is the staff.”
Besides the shift in dates, Cleland said the change included holding summer school at a student’s “home school,” rather than having them attend a combined, districtwide program at just one building. That’s allowed SCSD2 to offer summer classes with fewer students per classroom — many of the classes range from eight to 15 students — and increase a teacher’s ability to work individually with a given student.
According to Cleland, summer school includes lessons on reading, writing and math, as well as the district’s STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math — programs.
“There’s a lot of fun that also goes along with summer school,” he added.
Sagebrush Elementary School Principal Kristie Garriffa added a great benefit of the summertime experience is that it allows many students to explore what might be a new school for them, as well as interact with teachers in a more relaxed environment.
“They’re so excited to be here and we’re so excited to have them,” Garriffa said. “It feels like home.”
And summer school not only benefits students. It also allows participating teachers to get a jump on the school year and to set up their classrooms earlier than normal.
“I love summer school,” said Jamie Fortman, a second-grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary. “The kids are ready to be back. We’re ready for it.”
Fortman, who has taught for 15 years, said she also noticed a change in attitudes when the summer school program was shifted from June to August.
“(Before) they weren’t as excited. There was pushback,” Fortman said. “They didn’t want to come.”
That’s not the case now.
“They’re more attentive. They’re focused,” she added. “There are a lot of smiles.”
Fortman said the summertime program helps students to “shake off the rust” after a two-month break, oftentimes helping them get a better start to the regular school year.
“They’re hitting the ground running (in the fall),” she said. “They’re ready to go. They know this. They’re more confident, and confidence is key.
“It just builds them up so much more,” she added. “It sets the kids up for success.”
Unlike SCSD2, neither Sheridan County School District 1 or Sheridan County School District 3 run a formal summer school program.
Annie Griffin, principal at Tongue River Elementary School, said SCSD1 previously offered summer school but, for the most part, eliminated the programs with research indicating that such initiatives offer limited academic gains. Instead, students are able to obtain academic support on a more individual basis, if deemed necessary.
Griffin said the school district also has a summer reading program to help keep students active while school isn’t in session.
“We hope they continue to read during the summer,” she said. “It’s the biggest and most beneficial thing they can do.”
According to SCSD3 officials, the smallest of the three Sheridan County districts currently offers no summertime programming.
Craft said he agrees summer school programs offer limited academic gains. However, that’s not the intent of the SCSD2 program.
“You can’t fill in academic gaps in two weeks,” Craft said. “We find that probably the most positive outcome of summer school is the social, emotional and aspects of our work with the kids.
“It’s more about getting kids ready for the first day at school,” he added. “That’s the power of summer school for us.”