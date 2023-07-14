SHERIDAN — The end of the school year also marks the end of the free and reduced breakfast and lunch programs that sustain many children and families within the county. To fill that gap over the summer, The Food Group collaborates with several local entities to ensure Sheridanites in need remain well fed throughout the year.
The Food Group began its collaboration with the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library in 2019, introducing the Books and a Bite summer program. Beginning at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday during the summer, children and families can gather in the grass outside to enjoy a snack and a book read aloud by library staff.
At its inception, the Books and a Bite program offered full lunches for attendees. This year the program has pivoted to providing snacks instead as The Food Group has expanded its programs for a wider reach within the community, said Jenny Tribley, program director at The Food Group.
“We started a new program for school aged kids and any children called the Lunch Bunch,” Tribley said. “We go to three different sites throughout the town on Mondays and Thursdays and provide lunches there, so we kind of stepped back from a full lunch at Books and a Bite and went to the snack option and then extended the lunch program in a different way.”
The Lunch Bunch program travels to three locations every Monday and Thursday to provide lunch and books for those in need. The event remains at each location for 45 minutes, beginning with The Courtyard of Sheridan at 10:30 a.m., moving to West Park Village at 11:15 a.m. and finishing at Grace Anglican Church at 12:30 p.m.
Tribley said programs such as Lunch Bunch and Books and a Bite can provide something of a lifeline for local families in need when the school year ends and needs are left unmet. This year, The Food Group has seen a noticeable increase in attendance at the programs, a product of both necessity and more successful outreach, Tribley said.
“There has been an increase in the number of food items that are going out every week, so it just stands to reason that there’s going to be an increase during the summer as well,” Tribley said. “I think there’s a need.”
Michelle Havenga, interim library director, said the Books and a Bite program has been mutually beneficial for The Food Group, the library and those who participate in the program. Havenga said the daily events are often well attended and serve as a draw to the library for those who might not have been aware of such a program otherwise.
“It’s like a lot of things with libraries. You try and think about how you can make the library more accessible to people that maybe wouldn’t be coming to the library… so we’re always trying to find a partnership that can benefit that group and that the group benefits from us,” Havenga said. “You don’t have to sign up for it. You can come if you’re here and a lot of times, families bring their company with them and they’re like, ‘We don’t get to have this.’ I say, ‘We’ll give you the information if you want to start at your own library.’”
In addition to the Books and a Bite and Lunch Bunch programs, The Food Group also collaborates with the Sheridan County YMCA for the Camp in the Park program. Every Wednesday, participants gather at North Heights Park at 4:30 p.m. to enjoy books, ice cream and activities together. Each participant is sent home with a weekend food bag, reducing the stigma around accepting help in that way, Tribley said.
“Those families who may need it more than others aren’t singled out for taking a food bag, so it’s a great energy and a great way to provide support for families,” Tribley said. “[The Food Group] is such a unique organization for a community our size, and surprisingly there are a lot of families that can use just that little bit of extra help to bridge the gap.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.