SHERIDAN — The end of the school year also marks the end of the free and reduced breakfast and lunch programs that sustain many children and families within the county. To fill that gap over the summer, The Food Group collaborates with several local entities to ensure Sheridanites in need remain well fed throughout the year.

The Food Group began its collaboration with the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library in 2019, introducing the Books and a Bite summer program. Beginning at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday during the summer, children and families can gather in the grass outside to enjoy a snack and a book read aloud by library staff.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

