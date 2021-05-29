SHERIDAN — Summer is, ideally, a time for open-ended, experiential learning: long hours under a tree with a good book, afternoon bike rides and projects without structure.
Even so, nine in 10 teachers spend at least three weeks re-teaching lessons at the start of the school year after summer break is over, according to the National Summer Learning Association. Called the “summer slide,” scholastic data shows kids across the country lose significant knowledge in reading and math during summer break. A 2020 study of kids in third to fifth grades showed that students lost, on average, about 20% of their school-year gains in reading and 27% of their school-year gains in math during summer break.
Researchers have been aware of the summer slide since the 1990s but more recently have studied how socioeconomic circumstances may affect student success. Some students “tread water at best,” or even fall behind during summer break, while higher-income children build skills steadily over the summer months.
“When we are thinking about the summer, and the importance of summer learning, we especially need that for kids who may not have access to enrichment activities,” said Michelle Sullivan, director of the Wyoming Afterschool Alliance.
In Wyoming, 91% of parents reported satisfaction for summer and after-school programming across the state, but according to the same data, for every child in a summer program, three more children are waiting to get in. Cost and access top the list of roadblocks to program participation in Wyoming, according to the Afterschool Alliance. But there are ways to integrate summer learning at home, or in child care programs, all summer long.
“For kids whose parents are not home, a lot of child care facilities are starting to do science activities. That is really great, and there are resources out there,” Megan Candelaria at the University of Wyoming Science Kitchen said. “We are always happy to send ideas for ‘Kitchen Sink Science,’ things that are safe and inexpensive.”
Candelaria suggested simple activities for kids aged pre-kindergarten through elementary school like freezing plastic toys in a pan of water overnight, and then experimenting to see what thaws them the fastest.
“You can take them to the yard and add warm water or salt, because salt will have an effect on the ice,” Candelaria said. “Kids will want to try all kinds of things, maybe add flour or use a squirt bottle of water. Use safety glasses and sunglasses to make it feel more science-y, but there is a lot of free exploration they can do.”
She also suggested activities like swirling food coloring, dish soap and milk together in a pan to watch the colors mix, or making a baking soda and vinegar volcano, but in various sized and shaped containers to see how that affects the volcano.
“You don’t need to buy really expensive things, and I think the pandemic has also helped because many places are sharing resources online,” she said. “Do a Google search for ‘STEM at home,’ and you can find a ton of things. The Denver Museum has put together a collection of things you can do at home or that are also scalable to a childcare center.”
Don’t be intimidated, she said, because activities don't have to be “something big.”
“People may be nervous they have to do something crazy to get kids engaged, but younger kids, you can just let them play,” she said. “Even using food coloring and water, there is tons of science going on in there with diffusion and temperature.”
Summer learning looks different depending on the developmental stage of each child, according to Sullivan. At each stage, a little bit of intentionality can make a real difference for a child.
“When we think about summer learning, we often think about organized camps or activities which are so important, but building background knowledge and experiences are also important,” Sullivan said. “Just the act of walking downtown and inviting curiosity about what a kid is seeing can be an important activity. For older kids, find(ing) ways for them to volunteer or help with younger kids can help to develop agency.”
Sullivan said young teenagers get “missed” during the summer, because they are too old for many camp-like activities, but too young to get a summer job.
“The parent liaisons at each elementary and the junior high school can be great resources,” she said. “I would also say that pretty much every program for youth are looking for ways to support kids who might not be able to afford an opportunity so — especially in Sheridan — families should not be afraid to inquire about scholarships.”
Candelaria said she often starts her summer days with an activity that has a bit of structure and sees where it leads.
“What I find is that it leads to more exploration and discovery on their own, free play and free exploration,” she said. “They might then ask questions, and that is a good time to go to the library. If I am trying to get my kids to read, I can say, ‘That is so interesting, maybe we can find a book about it.’”
Summertime leisure is also important.
“Everyone needs leisure and down time, and it is important to be able to veg out, especially after a busy school year,” said Emily Swinyer, Sheridan County 4-H coordinator. “But that, at the same time, can lend itself to boredom as well.”
4-H keeps kids engaged in the summer by allowing them to choose their project area, meaning they have the freedom to choose what they study.
“We have 60 project areas that kids can participate in, and it is very much interest-driven. If they are interested in horse tack, or English riding, or cupcake decorating, we have a curriculum, and we have stuff for that. The fact that it is driven by that, and not just, ‘This is what we are doing next,’ gives them that buy-in,” Swinyer said.
And really, Candeleria said, it is OK for kids to be bored sometimes. According to PBS Kids, boredom can help kids be present and aware of the world around them, and also provides a much-needed break from scheduled activities.
“There is some research to this, but it’s OK for them to be bored and figure out what to do themselves,” she said. “It does spur creativity, and it creates the sense of, ‘I can take initiative. I don’t need someone else to tell me what to do.’”