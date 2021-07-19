SHERIDAN — While thousands of local residents and visitors enjoyed Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week, nearly 100 students received what, for some, might have been their first exposure to a college campus during the College for Kids program last week at Sheridan College.
The four-day program ran July 12-15, with kids being able to choose four classes per day, each lasting about an hour, from 8 a.m. to noon. Classes included such options as frisbee golf, biking, orienteering, cookie capers, chemistry for life, rockets, tie-dye, drawing and painting, engineering with popsicle sticks and money wise for kids.
The annual program came to a close last Thursday with a hot dog fundraiser and carnival at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.
Retired Sheridan County School District 2 teacher and counselor Carol Lundgren has helped coordinate the program for nearly four decades. According to Lundgren, the program was first started for gifted students.
“It was extremely academic,” Lundgren said.
That changed when other students and parents requested the program to be expanded and be more inclusive, with College for Kids becoming a collaborative effort between SCSD2 and Sheridan College.
Lundgren said the emphasis of the program also changed. It’s still education, but is also designed “so the kids have fun, to be happy.”
“And so they get ready to go to college,” she added. “We want them to know what it’s like to go to a college, to be out here on the campus.”
College for Kids is still educational, according to Lundgren. While the classes are designed to be entertaining, they also teach participants skills such as how to measure ingredients, counting, investment and science.
Lundgren said other classes, like biking and frisbee golf, were added to provide students with physical activities.
“Of course we want to teach them something. We want them to be active,” she said. “But this isn’t school.”
Grace Carlson, 13, of Sheridan said her favorite activity was making cookies because “cookies are yummy.”
Her friend, Allison Parks, 11, also of Sheridan, had a couple of favorites.
“The bike riding. We got to ride around campus. That was fun,” Parks added. “Or the tie-dying.”
And the timing of the program, during Rodeo Week, isn’t by accident. Lundgren said that gives youngsters who might be visiting the area with family coming back for the annual event something else to do.
“We’ve planned it that way,” she said.
Over the years the program has even become a family activity for Lundgren herself, with her husband Ken and her children, and now even her grandchildren, helping out.
“I wouldn’t know what to do with my summer I’ve been doing this so long,” she said.
Isakson said she’d even like to see College for Kids expanded in the future, if possible, with college officials happy to be hosting the program.
“There’s a great energy on campus,” said Walt Tribley, president at Northern Wyoming Community College District. “We love to see the kids here.”