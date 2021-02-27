Academics for All is pleased to introduce Julia Kutz. A student scholar, athlete, musician, church volunteer and work-focused recipient, Kutz exemplifies characteristics worthy of her choice as this week’s Summit Award winner.
While balancing her busy life, Kutz has maintained a 4.0 GPA at Sheridan High School and has received an academic letter each year. Classes this spring include, precalculus, Advanced Placement biology, public speaking, conversational Spanish and weight training. Kutz describes SHS as a great school with a supportive community, both for staff and students.
Participation in tennis came early for Kutz as a family activity. She and older brother, Ethan, began their lessons at ages 11 and 9 respectively. Dedication to the sport earned her honors through the years, including a first-place finish this year at the state meet playing in the No. 2 singles spot.
“Julia is an outstanding person, on and off the tennis court," SHS Tennis coach, Bob Faurot said. "As her tennis coach two of the things that impress me about Julia are her leadership and commitment. She is very committed to her faith and took the lead in pre-match prayers with the girl’s team.
"When she was quarantined and had to miss the regional tournament and didn't know if she would be able to compete at the state tournament, she continued to train at home by implementing a running program as well as practicing on the courts while social distancing," Faurot added. "Julia is also very competitive and willing to learn. We talked about the consistency she would need to win at the state meet. When Julia found herself down 4-1 in the deciding set, she was determined not to lose and became super consistent to win the match. I'm looking forward to watching her grow as a person and tennis player as she moves on.”
Additional school and work activities include participation in two Sheridan High School musicals, representation in the Wyoming Ambassadors of Music Band, Homecoming Princess (junior year), Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange volunteer, tennis instructor and employee at the Sheridan County Public Library.
As a member of The Rock of the Bighorns, Kutz cites her faith as a steady influence in her life.
“Julia is a blessing to us at the Rock Church," Pastor Tri Robinson said of Kutz. "She has regularly served as a barista at our coffee cart. Through our cart we fund different mission’s endeavors.
"Julia has shown herself to have a heart for reaching out to the marginalized," he added. "Julia has participated in a 30-hour famine project in which the high school youth group fasted for 30 hours as we raised money to help world vision to feed children around the world. Although Julia has many great accomplishments, we are most proud of just who she is, a wonderful young lady with a loving, caring serving heart. We are so excited to see all that God has for Julia in the future.”
Parents, Daryl and Lisa Kutz, have been important role models for her.
“I really look up to my parents because they both work incredibly hard, will advocate for me and show me how to advocate for myself, and are both very strong in their faith,” Kutz said.
In addition, grandparents, Phil and Sharon Plett, have been a constant source of support.
Upon graduation, Kutz hopes to continue her education at Northwestern College, a Christian liberal arts college in Iowa. She plans to study genetics and biology with an emphasis on research. Kutz also hopes to play collegiate tennis. Given her mindset of giving it her all, Kutz is prepared to move on to this next step in her life. Academics for All is pleased to recognize this week’s award winner, Julia Kutz.