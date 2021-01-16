Involved, engaged, persistent, resourceful and accomplished are all words that can be used to describe this week’s Summit Award winner, McKailyn (Mack) Malles.
As a Sheridan High School senior with a 3.95 GPA, Malles is enrolled in English 1010, introduction to public speaking, precalculus, aquatic biology, human anatomy and physiology, weight training, conversational Spanish and a Next Level internship. What is most impressive is what keeps her busy outside of classwork.
Malles was awarded the Bronze Congressional Award Medal in 2020. As the United States Congress’ award for young Americans, each level involves setting goals in four program areas: Voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/exploration. In each of her pursuits, she continues to accrue the necessary hours and experiences toward attainment of Gold Medal distinction.
Student Council involvement includes past service as vice president and current tenure as president. Malles highlighted this year’s project in conjunction with Make-a-Wish Wyoming. Our own community has three participating children waiting to have their wishes granted, which SHS Student Council hopes to grant through their year-long fundraising efforts.
Additional involvement for this active teen, include roles as a team leader for Sources of Strength, secretary of Spanish Club and a Big Sister with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program.
Volleyball has been a constant for Malles since third grade. Jeff Bowie, SHS Assistant Volleyball Coach first met Malles when he was coaching for the Sheridan Volleyball Club.
“She was on a team that we shared gym space with twice a week," Bowie said. "I immediately was drawn to her coachability and work ethic. She never shied away from a challenging situation and would do or try anything you asked. She is also a fantastic teammate, mentoring younger athletes. She assisted me by helping run a youth volleyball camp at the YMCA and I was able to see firsthand the respect and admiration the younger girls had towards her.”
“I could not be prouder of the young woman Mack has become and I can't wait to see how she will conquer the world," Bowie added. "I know she's influenced me to be a better coach and an overall better person.”
An injury prior to her junior year proved to be a challenge to overcome as well as a life direction consideration. While undergoing subsequent surgery, recovery and physical therapy, Malles was drawn toward medicine. She is now considering medical school with the long-term goal to become an orthopedic surgeon or physical therapist.
Malles named Mario Montano as her Outstanding Educator award nominee.
“Mr. Montano has inspired me to learn a new language and discover things about a different culture," Malles said. "He is an inspiration and a wonderful role model.”
In turn, Montano, SHS Spanish teacher, praised Malles.
“McKailyn is disciplined and strives for doing only her best, extremely admirable qualities that only very few people have, let alone students," Montano said. "Not only does she have an exceptional personality, but she is also academically successful. No matter where McKailyn goes, she always seems to brighten up the mood. Not only is she a hard worker, but she has the admiration of many of her fellow classmates.”
Daughter of Kori Kosma and Matt Parker, Malles is appreciative of her family's support, especially as she prepares for life after high school. She has her sights set on continuing volleyball at the collegiate level. Now, she is waiting to see what options are awaiting her. One constant for this award winner is her quest to answer a question she poses to herself on a daily basis: “How well can I do?”
As is evident so far, Malles does very well.