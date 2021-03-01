SHERIDAN — Annie Mitzel, daughter of Mike Mitzel and Bobbi Mitzel, is recognized as this week’s Summit Award finalist. Mitzel is an outstanding senior at Sheridan High School with a 3.9 GPA who has completed multiple concurrent enrollment classes and a Next Level internship with Big Goose Veterinary Clinic. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the 2019 state champion tennis team, in addition to a being a leader on the Lady Broncs basketball team.
Mitzel expresses her love and appreciation for her family and their constant support and motivation.
“I have an amazing family and they support me in everything I do," Mitzel said. "My parents have always pushed me to be successful. They have shaped me into the person I am today and I am so grateful for everything they have taught me through simply working hard.”
Mitzel holds all educators at SHS in high regard, saying, "they all care deeply about their students.”
She is especially grateful to her counselors and Jenna Mavarakis in the SHS College Connection Center for their support in the transition from high school to college. Mitzel’s nomination for Outstanding Educator is Michael Thomas.
“Mr. Thomas is so special because he takes the time to get to know all of his students and holds them to high expectations," Mitzel said. "He is genuinely kind … and taught me valuable lessons about having an opinion and voice — not only in politics — but in everything I do.”
Thomas also speaks highly of Mitzel.
“The first two words that come to mind when I think of Annie are dependable and dedicated," Thomas said. "She is meticulous in her dedication to her teammates, classmates and teachers.”
Mitzel began playing basketball at 4 years old in the YMCA’s “Itty Bitty” program and the sport has been a constant influence in her life ever since. She credits it as the “main experience” to shape her personality and development of her leadership skills. She played all four years of high school, starting varsity as point guard in her sophomore season and will finish her career as a Lady Bronc in this leadership role.
“The most important thing I’ve learned from basketball is how to be a leader...by example and vocally," Mitzel said. "It’s not always easy or fun, but because I love the people I am leading, it makes doing it easier.”
Mitzel names Taylor Kelting, SHS physical education teacher and track coach, as having a significant impact on her life.
“He has very high standards for me as a person, in the classroom, and on the court,” she said.
Kelting expresses his admiration of Mitzel, too.
"Annie Mitzel is a top-notch student, athlete and person. She works extremely hard to be a great leader, role model and communicator," Kelting said. "What I admire most about Annie is her passion to be her best self. She is always striving to be better — the countless hours she spends working in the gym, to the amount of time she serves her school and community. Annie is a remarkable person that is destined for greatness.”
Following graduation, Mitzel will attend Sheridan College and pursue a nursing degree. In 10 years, she sees herself working in the medical field somewhere close to home. Montana or Wyoming, she said, would be ideal. Wherever the path takes her, the foundation built on the support of her family and her hard work at Sheridan High School will ensure her success.