SHERIDAN — Supaman will perform in concert and provide a world premiere of his new music video, "Alright," at the Whitney Center for the Arts April 20 at 7 p.m.
The event will feature a special performance by Rezcoast Grizz, The Crow Song Dogs and more. The event is free and open to the public.
As a member of the Apsaalooke Nation, Supaman makes his home on the Crow reservation in Montana. Supaman, whose name is Christian Takes Gun Parrish, is a Native American dancer and innovative hip hop artist who has dedicated his life to empowering and spreading a message of hope, pride and resilience through his original art form. He has been the recipient of the 2017 MTV VMA award for “Best Fight Against the System!” He is also a Native American Music Award winner, North American Indigenous Image Award winner and “Tunney Award" winner. He was awarded "The Aboriginal Peoples Choice Music Award" in Canada for best video and was voted MTV’s new artist of the week.
His ability to motivate, encourage and inspire through dance and hip hop music keeps him at the forefront among his contemporaries, which gives him a platform to educate on Indigenous issues.
Whitney Center for the Arts is located at Sheridan College on 1 Whitney Way.