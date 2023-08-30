SHERIDAN — For Tongue River, Big Horn and Sheridan high school, pep bands create necessary relationships between students that allow them to thrive while creating beautiful music for the community to enjoy, BHHS band teacher Dustin Olsen said.

“Bands bring students from all backgrounds together,” Olsen said. “They all function together for a common goal. I want our band to serve as a microcosm of our community’s ability to work together.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you