SHERIDAN — For Tongue River, Big Horn and Sheridan high school, pep bands create necessary relationships between students that allow them to thrive while creating beautiful music for the community to enjoy, BHHS band teacher Dustin Olsen said.
“Bands bring students from all backgrounds together,” Olsen said. “They all function together for a common goal. I want our band to serve as a microcosm of our community’s ability to work together.”
BHHS
For as long as Olsen has known, BHHS has had a pep band. Olsen started teaching at BHHS in 2016.
Olsen said his challenge when putting together a pep band is numbers. Out of 140 students, Olsen said he hopes to enroll 20 in the band each year. While Olsen had the numbers last year, those students did not play the variety of instruments needed to complete a pep band.
Olsen said he plans to bring in either middle school students or community members if he’s short musicians this year.
The band practices throughout the school year, committing to playing at roughly six games per year, including football and basketball.
Olsen said he encourages students to become involved in the band to grow essential relationships with their peers.
“It is a great way to be involved in the school community,” Olsen said.
TRHS
Similar to BHHS, TRHS finds it difficult to recruit students in the band. Last year, the pep band included 21 students. This year, TRHS music teacher Janessa Blain hopes to fill the pep band spaces again.
In previous years, Blain coached volleyball, so she found it difficult to bring the pep band students to games to play. This year, however, she is not coaching and plans to focus her attention on the band, so the pep band can play at fall sports games for the first time. In the past, the pep band has also played for the homecoming parade and occasional football games.
“It is hard to get enough of the band kids together to play at games, especially when a lot of them are on the basketball or wrestling team,” Blain said.
When school starts, Blain starts strong.
“Our music does not change a lot,” Blain said. “At the start, it is a great review for returning students and the incoming students get to start with songs they may recognize.”
Blain enjoys watching the students grow closer as they learn the music.
“It is a place where you have to work together to create something. The kids enjoy that,” Blain said. “They get to be a part of something other people enjoy listening to. I would like to say my teaching style is structured yet relaxed. There is not a super high stress level and it is a good brain break (from) your core classes.”
SHS
Coming from a background in marching band, Rose said he decided to expand upon the pep band to create SHS’ own marching band when he came to the Sheridan area in 2020. Rose has taught for 25 years, previously teaching at Worland and Buffalo high schools.
The moment Rose moved to Sheridan, he created a five-year plan to start up the marching band.
“They have not had a lot of exposure to what other bands in the state are doing outside of the concert band realm, so I took them down to the state competition [Wyoming All-State Marching Band] the second year I was here. I broke them into small groups and had them mirror the other groups as they went through the competition so they would know what it looks like rather than just sitting there and watching them perform.”
Rose worked with SHS Principal Scott Cleland to start the marching band, ending up getting students out on the field in year three. Rose ended up making the marching band a curricular unit in all of his band classes, so students do not have to battle between involvement in sports and music.
The first year SHS attended the Wyoming All-State Marching Band at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, they received a superior rating, placing in roughly the top five bands in Wyoming out of 21. All bands are scored by five or six judges, each watching one aspect of the performance, whether that be the percussion or color guard. This year, however, Rose aims to place in the top two or three.
To achieve his goal, Rose started marching band practices Aug. 1. During the week of July 31, Rose held a four-day camp at the Sheridan Junior High School, aiming to memorize the majority of the music and steps before the school year started. On the first day of camp, Rose focused on the rookies and uniform checkout. The other three days, students practiced from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with lunch and dinner breaks. After the four days, Rose reported the students memorized 85% of the music and 23 sets featured in the show.
“It is a big undertaking to get it learned but I was really impressed with the upperclassmen,” Rose said. “Last year, we only had three students out of 120 who have ever marched before so it was a lot different experience this year.”
Before school started, Rose also required members to meet every Tuesday night from 7-9 p.m. to practice.
Teaching students to execute the maneuvers can be difficult, so Rose brought in a drill rider from Emporia State University, Bill Woodworth.
“He puts everybody on the field and it is important to get everybody at camp and at rehearsal,” Rose said. “It is very difficult to march your spot when the person next to you is gone. Most of what we do is based on proximity to somebody else or proximity to the sideline or the hash marks so when somebody is missing, it is really difficult. There are no subs in marching band.”
Rose only has six weeks to prepare for the state championships.
“We try to hit the ground running with much of the show,” Rose said.
This summer, Rose reported the band is the second largest in the state behind Kelly Walsh High School, who has double the students in their band.
While Rose enjoys watching the band succeed on the state level, he prioritizes student relationships over winning.
“They recognize how special it is to get the opportunity to share time and space and artistic creativity with this group of awesome people that we have in the band,” Rose said. “We work to represent the Sheridan community and Sheridan High School with the level of excellence Sheridan High School brings in athletics and academics.”