SHERIDAN — Students at Sheridan College might not be the only ones returning to class this fall. The Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees could also be taking classes to better understand its role in helping oversee operations and management of the district.
At a special meeting Friday, board members reviewed a self-evaluation survey and at least one theme seemed to pop up frequently, according to Debra Wendtland, the NWCCD board chair.
“We need more training,” Wendtland said. “The board is being transparent again. We need more education.”
Overall, board members gave themselves a score of averaging 3.72 on a scale of 1 to 5. However, Wendtland added that comments listed by several board members indicated the need for more training on what exactly their roles are when operating as a policy-driven board.
NWCCD President Walter Tribley said administrators could assist in the training by helping host quarterly work sessions on various aspects of the district’s strategic plan.
The work sessions could include such topics as district finances, curriculum and student retention.
“Where are we on our strategic plan?” he said. “We can look at that at more than one work session. It covers everything we do.”
Along with the quarterly work sessions, board members also voted Friday to attend a board retreat and voted to hire a facilitator to help conduct the event, which most likely will be held in mid-October or November.
Wendtland said she already has three topics she’d like to see covered at retreat, including what it means to be a member of a policy issue board, how to recognize potential conflicts of interests and how to better interact with constituents.
Board members were encouraged to submit other topics and goals for the board to help determine the final agenda for the retreat.
The survey also signaled a need for the board members and college officials to be more visible in all areas of the district.
“Obviously, with COVID, that was difficult,” Wendtland said. “(But) we’d like to get out in the rural areas more.”
Wendtland added the survey also indicated the board member’s strong commitment to the college and the communities it serves.
“The one constant in this is that this is a board that cares,” she said. “This is not seen as a stepping stone for someone’s political ambitions. That is a huge asset.”
Brian Worthen, Gillette College advisory board chair, said he thought the board might have been overly hard on itself at times in filling out the survey.
“This report is insightful,” he added, “and the board wants to learn more about the issues and move forward.”