SHERIDAN — The impact of COVID-19 is being felt at Sheridan County School District 2, but teachers are remaining positive in light of change.
Four members on the Sheridan Central Education Association team provided an overview of teacher feedback on a survey taken before the district’s spring break in late March, Monday evening with the SCSD2 Board of Trustees. SCEA leaders presented information concerning four areas, including student accountability, consistency, morale and affirmations.
Student accountability
Concerns about student adjustment from Sheridan Junior High School to Sheridan High School were brought up by SCEA member Ed Calkins. Many of these issues stem from student accountability, Calkins said.
SJHS, which uses a grading system based on assessments rather than assignments differs from SHS’ standard-based grading system. While the systems serve their function for helping students meet learning objectives, the ability of the student to meet deadlines and complete work in a timely fashion was a concern brought up in the survey by teachers, Calkins said.
To address missing work and past due assignments, Calkins brought up student attendance and behavior as contributors to the problem.
The perception among teachers is students have become more openly disrespectful, rude and defiant.Trustee Arin Waddell brought up that this is not only an issue with students, but in the community as well.
Encouraging good behaviors with parents will model the behavior for students, Waddell said. Waddell noted this behavior as a trauma response to the recent years and suggested the district look into building trauma-informed classrooms.
Issues with student attendance and student behavior has increased since COVID-19, Calkins said. Attendance from day to day sits at 94%, with 6% of the student population missing school daily. Of this 6%, less than 1% of these students are chronically absent.
“For teachers to have even one student that is chronically absent, it can really occupy their hearts and minds. It can kind of take over and it’s very difficult when you feel a responsibility for a child when they don’t come to school. It can be very taxing on a teacher,”said Mitch Craft, assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment for Sheridan County School District 2.
Students are allowed up to 12 days of unexcused absences, as per the current school policy. To address the increase of student absences, trustees discussed strengthening the policy through discussion with students and parents.
Increasing exposure to internships and technical career classes is one way the district hopes to retain student’s interests and motivation to keep attending school, SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said.
“We’re looking at what it looks like specifically eight to 12 for partnerships in education providing relevant knowledge for their future. It doesn’t start too early. It can start in kindergarten. It doesn’t start when they’re seniors in high school or when they’re freshman in high school. It doesn’t start when a kid takes a careers class in eighth grade and starts thinking about what do I want to do when I leave the doors of Sheridan High School. That’s something we’re focusing on for next year,” Stults said.
Consistency
The spring survey noted many teachers felt some students “get away with more things than others,” SCEA member Brian Rizer said.
Feelings of inequality stem from the inconsistency of enforcing school policy, pushing the burden of picking up what others are not doing onto themselves, Rizer said. Rizer described this situation by comparing it to a student wearing a hat in the hallway. If that student walks by one teacher who says nothing, then another teacher further down the hall has to say something to the student.
Inequality comes from a cultural perception, Waddell said. The board of trustees advised SCEA to encourage principals to revisit rules and policies with staff members to reduce feelings of inequality by making enforcement fair and consistent.
The perception of inequality has negatively impacted morale among teachers, Rizer said.
Morale
The survey numbers for teacher morale dropped considerably within the past year. Out of a five-point system — with five as a positive marking and one as a negative marking — 41% of teachers voted below the three-point threshold.
Rizer said there were a number of economic issues outside the board of trustees’ control influencing the low score. Housing and cost of living changed, Rizer said, and this reflected in surveys.
In response, board members suggested a possible change to the school calender to schedule more breaks and three-day weekends to help boost morale.
Affirmations
Calkins ended the meeting on a positive note. Despite words like “tired, exhausted, demanding, overwhelmed” showing up in the survey, words such as “proud, thankful and blessed” did as well.
“It was unbelievable how many people started out, though, with, ‘I love my job, I love my school, I love my district,’” Calkins said.