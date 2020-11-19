SHERIDAN — In lieu of in-person events this year, Sheridan's local American Foundation for Suicide Prevention chapter will offer Zoom meeting Survivor Day events.
Due to a spike in local COVID-19 cases, in-person events were rescheduled to be held virtually.
Organizers will host Wyoming's event via Zoom from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday at isosld.afsp.org/cheyenne-wyoming/.
Montana organizers will host its event 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at isosld.afsp.org/montana-chapter.
"While this is certainly disappointing, safety is the most important thing," AFSP Wyoming Chapter co-chair Lisa O'Dell said.