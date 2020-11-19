10-22-20 PEOPLE afsp awardWEB.jpg

The Wyoming Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, based in Sheridan and pictured here, earned The Wyoming Counseling Association’s Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award for 2020.

SHERIDAN — In lieu of in-person events this year, Sheridan's local American Foundation for Suicide Prevention chapter will offer Zoom meeting Survivor Day events.

Due to a spike in local COVID-19 cases, in-person events were rescheduled to be held virtually. 

Organizers will host Wyoming's event via Zoom from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday at isosld.afsp.org/cheyenne-wyoming/

Montana organizers will host its event 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at isosld.afsp.org/montana-chapter

"While this is certainly disappointing, safety is the most important thing," AFSP Wyoming Chapter co-chair Lisa O'Dell said.

