SHERIDAN — Following several months of investigation, William Holliday, 29, was arrested on suspicion of burglary after multiple reports of vehicles being burglarized between December 2022 and February 2023, according to a press release by Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez.
As of March 9, the investigation remains active and SCSO is currently working with Johnson County law enforcement in an attempt to resolve multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in Johnson County during the same timeframe.