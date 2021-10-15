SHERIDAN — According to Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett, Christian Torres, a 15-year-old accused of murdering his father, Edgar “Eddie” Jones, on July 27, 2021, will return to Sheridan County from Montana early next week.
After allegedly killing his father at the family’s home in Dayton, court documents state, Torres attempted to flee to Billings, Montana, in his father’s truck. When the teenager crashed the truck in Montana later that night, he was arrested by Montana law enforcement, in whose custody he has remained since.
The process of extraditing Torres from Montana to Wyoming took longer than expected, Bennett said earlier this month. The prosecutor says Torres’ extradition has now been approved, and the teenager should be on his way back to Wyoming early next week. Bennett anticipates Torres will appear in circuit court next Wednesday or Thursday to begin proceedings in his criminal case.