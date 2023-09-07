SCSO1.jpg
Sheridan County Sheriff's Office.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Most incidents with reasoning listed as ‘suspicious person’ or ‘suspicious circumstance’ in daily law enforcement reports don’t lead to citations or arrests, according to Sheridan Police Department and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office officials. In some instances, informing Sheridan County Dispatch of a person or situation that doesn’t look right can help bring law enforcement attention to those who need it.

As listed in daily incident reports, SPD Capt. Tom Ringley said ‘suspicious person’ and ‘suspicious circumstance’ act as catch-all descriptions for situations that concern community members or law enforcement deem important enough to step in but don’t fit any more specific category. Since the start of the year, SPD has had 306 reports of suspicious persons and three resulted in arrests.

