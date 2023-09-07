SHERIDAN — Most incidents with reasoning listed as ‘suspicious person’ or ‘suspicious circumstance’ in daily law enforcement reports don’t lead to citations or arrests, according to Sheridan Police Department and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office officials. In some instances, informing Sheridan County Dispatch of a person or situation that doesn’t look right can help bring law enforcement attention to those who need it.
As listed in daily incident reports, SPD Capt. Tom Ringley said ‘suspicious person’ and ‘suspicious circumstance’ act as catch-all descriptions for situations that concern community members or law enforcement deem important enough to step in but don’t fit any more specific category. Since the start of the year, SPD has had 306 reports of suspicious persons and three resulted in arrests.
While most reports of a suspicious person or circumstance are the result of community members calling in to dispatch, Undersheriff Devereaux Johnson said such incidents are due to officers or deputies seeing something on patrol that doesn’t look right.
“A good example is if I was driving on a county road and I passed two vehicles that were parked side by side, driver's door to driver's door, and I'm not really sure what's going on, maybe they're just talking but I'm concerned that maybe they need help,” Johnson said.
As of Sept. 7, zero incidents of suspicious circumstance reports have resulted in arrests by SCSO and one suspicious person report has resulted in a citation for minor in possession. Johnson noted the titles of incidents are updated from ‘suspicious person’ or ‘suspicious circumstance’ when possible to more accurately reflect the nature of an incident in law enforcement records. The same is true at SPD, Ringley said.
“For example, it’s a suspicious circumstance, someone passed a vehicle in a ditch on a county road. A deputy goes out there and [realizes] ‘this is a DUI crash,’” Johnson said. “The initial nature on a case is updated so that we make sure that we're tracking correct occurrences of what happened because it's no longer a suspicious circumstance. That may have been how it was called in, but it was ultimately a DUI and thus the case nature has to be updated in our tracking system.”
While most reports of a suspicious person or circumstance don’t result in an arrest or citation, Johnson said it’s still important to report to dispatch upon facing a person or circumstance that might require law enforcement attention.
“Sheridan dispatch not only has [citizens’] best interest at heart, but also they’re going to help them sift through what’s going on to make sure someone gets there,” Johnson said.
