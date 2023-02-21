valentine's day stock
SHERIDAN — The Zonta Club of the Wyoming Bighorns has invited Yvonne Swanson, executive director of the Advocacy and Resource Center of Sheridan, to be the keynote speaker at its February meeting.

The meeting will take place Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sheridan Rib and Chop House. A no-host dinner will be available to attendees. All members of the public are invited to attend this meeting.

