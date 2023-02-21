SHERIDAN — The Zonta Club of the Wyoming Bighorns has invited Yvonne Swanson, executive director of the Advocacy and Resource Center of Sheridan, to be the keynote speaker at its February meeting.
The meeting will take place Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sheridan Rib and Chop House. A no-host dinner will be available to attendees. All members of the public are invited to attend this meeting.
Swanson will share information about the work done by the Advocacy and Resource Center to assist domestic violence and sexual assault victims. She will also discuss some of the signs of an abusive teen dating relationship. February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and is an opportune time to review the signs that a relationship is not healthy.
In addition to learning more about teen dating violence, meeting attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Zonta and its mission to make the world a better place for women and girls. Zonta was established more than 100 years ago, with 1,133 clubs in 62 countries.