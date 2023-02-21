Today

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low -2F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low -2F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 2F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.