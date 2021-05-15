SHERIDAN — The Gresham family will host a taco party to celebrate the life of Denny Gresham May 22.
In coordination with Bonafide Foods at Go Fast Don't Die, the public is welcome to help the family remember Gresham, who was murdered in Billings April 23.
From 3-7 p.m., Bonafide and Luminous Brewhouse will serve food and drinks for all those in attendance to "laugh, cry, yell, whoop, celebrate, rev motos and raise a taco and a beer in honor of Denny Gresham."
Updates are available on the Facebook event page, "Community Tacos for Denny!!!" Go Fast Don't Die is located in the former Sheridan Iron Works building at 302 A St.