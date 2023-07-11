SHERIDAN — If you think the fun and excitement during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week wraps up late Saturday night, you may miss out on one last chance to observe the horsemanship spotlighted throughout the week.
On July 16, the annual tailgate party will close out the week at the Big Horn Equestrian Center. The event features polo games and cowboy polo with the Bighorn Mountains serving as the backdrop to the festivities.
Attendees line the polo fields to watch the action, lounging in folding or camp chairs or across blankets spread across the plush grass. Revelers are encouraged to bring a cooler of snacks or support one of the local vendors set up at the equestrian center.
The event is free and open to the public and includes the Eatons’ Cup at 1 p.m. and the cowboy polo match, in which local ranch hands saddle up and play with brooms and a volleyball. Finally, the WYO Rodeo Cup will begin at 3 p.m.
Stop by and soak up those last bits of rodeo magic July 16.