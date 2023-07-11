07-12-20 Cowboy Polo 4.jpg
Buy Now

Peyton Brandt (left) looks down for the polo ball and Shelby Vandenbrink attempts to knock it away while Lila Bennett, Jacob Lund and Jack Morey give chase during a game of Cowboy Polo at Big Horn Polo Club Saturday, July 12, 2020. Cowboy Polo has few rules and has proven to be a fan favorite during the summer.

 Emily Simanskis | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — If you think the fun and excitement during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week wraps up late Saturday night, you may miss out on one last chance to observe the horsemanship spotlighted throughout the week.

On July 16, the annual tailgate party will close out the week at the Big Horn Equestrian Center. The event features polo games and cowboy polo with the Bighorn Mountains serving as the backdrop to the festivities.

Recommended for you