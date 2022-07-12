BIG HORN — If you attended any of the events of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week you’re likely a bit tired by the time Sunday morning rolls around. If you are looking for a way to wind down without quite saying goodbye to the fun, head out to the Big Horn Equestrian Center where once again a tailgate party and polo games will cap the busy week.
Against the backdrop of the Bighorn Mountains, attendees line the fields to watch the polo action, lounging in folding or camp chairs or across blankets spread across the plush grass. Bring a cooler of snacks or support one of the local vendors set up at the equestrian center.
The event is free and open to the public and includes the 1 p.m. Eatons’ Cup and the cowboy polo match, in which local ranch hands saddle up and play with brooms and a volleyball. Finally, the WYO Rodeo Cup will begin at 3 p.m.
Stop by and soak up those last bits of rodeo magic July 17.