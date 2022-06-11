SHERIDAN — WYO PLAY students will unlock the imaginations of Sheridan citizens when they bring the Cat in the Hat, Horton the elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, the Whos in Whoville and other Seuss favorites to life with their production of "Seussical JR."
Co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, "Seussical JR." combines Dr. Seuss tales (…and tails!) using the plinker-plunker of many musical styles — ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel and R&B to funk — as colorful as the classic books.
"Seussical JR." begins with a young boy named JoJo who conjures up the Cat in the Hat with his powerful imagination and is whisked to the Jungle of Nool for a fantastical adventure. Along the way, the Cat in the Hat guides JoJo, as he meets Horton the elephant, a Sour Kangaroo, the Wickersham Brothers, Mayzie La Bird, Gertrude McFuzz and many others. Ultimately, JoJo saves the whole tiny Who world with one big, imaginative “think.”
Horton will hear a Who and cheerful chaos will ensue when Tandem Productions and WYO PLAY present "Seussical JR." on June 15, 16, 17, 18 at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Tyler Rogers and Stephanie Zukowski will direct the show.
Tickets for the show cost $17 for adults, $13 for students and $8 for children ages 8 and younger. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.