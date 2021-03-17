SHERIDAN — Jerry Tapp pleaded no contest to one charge of aggravated assault and battery in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.
Tapp had originally faced one charge of attempted second degree murder, but as part of a plea agreement prosecutors agreed to amend the charge. In exchange for the no contest plea, which is treated similarly to a guilty plea, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said she would recommend a sentence of two to 10 years in prison.
Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
The charge stems from a March 2020 incident in which Tapp attacked a woman with whom he was living. According to court records, he stabbed and cut the woman and when the knife was taken from him by another person, switched to strangling her. The person who took the knife from him also sustained injuries.
Judge John Fenn ordered a presentence investigation but did not immediately set a date for a sentencing hearing.