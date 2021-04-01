SHERIDAN — Sheridan County ended 2020 on a high note with taxable sales increasing by 9.6% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020.
The county saw the fourth-highest year-to-year increase in taxable sales in the state, behind only Lincoln County (56% increase), Teton County (20.8% increase) and Washakie County (11.3% increase), according to the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.
Sheridan County is one of the few bright spots in a state that saw an overall decline of 9.3% in taxable sales compared to the final quarter of 2019. Fourteen of the state’s 23 counties saw year-to-year declines in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the biggest losses seen in counties dependent on the still-floundering mineral extraction industry.
Niobrara County saw a 70% decline in sales year-to-year, followed by Sublette (49.9% decrease), Campbell (31.4% decrease) and Converse (28.6% decrease).
“Oil and gas is driving the decline in the state overall and in the counties that are really struggling,” said Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division. “Sheridan has little mineral extraction, which is really a plus for the county right now.”
Industries in Sheridan County are generally doing well, posting year-to-year increases in sales, Liu said.
“Most industries have seen increases in Sheridan County,” Liu said. “The largest contribution is from retail sales, which has seen a 16.4% increase. Auto sales increased by 8.3% and sales in the leisure and hospitality industries increased by 6.7%.”
Those increases in taxable sales have translated to a lot of sales tax revenue for the city of Sheridan, according to city treasurer Karen Burtis.
During a March 15 Sheridan City Council meeting, Burtis said the city has collected $3.71 million in sales and use tax since the start of the fiscal year in July. This is an 8% increase over the $3.44 million collected at this time last fiscal year and a 48% increase over the $2.51 million the city had budgeted.
Each month has seen an increase in sales and use tax revenue compared to the same month in the previous fiscal year, Burtis said.
“Even if our money for the next three months stays the same as it was last year without any increase, we’ll end this year with about $1.4 million over what we budgeted,” Burtis said.
Not all of the sales tax revenue is coming from local businesses. Part of the jump can be attributed to legislation passed in 2019 allowing the state to collect sales tax revenue from online market facilitators like Amazon and eBay. That legislation went into effect July 1, 2019, and, so far, $311,448 of the $3.71 million collected this fiscal year has come from internet sales.
In total, 8.39% of the sales and use tax collected so far has come from internet sales — an increase of more than 2% from fiscal year 2020.
During the March 15 city council meeting, Burtis attributed some of the increase in sales tax collections to an influx of new residents to the region. Liu said that, while he didn’t have county-specific data, Burtis’ theory does match up with anecdotal information Liu has heard in recent months. Liu said Sheridan County has long been a hot spot for retirees — a trend that continued last year.
“Some people have the impression that the state as a whole is attracting the retired population, but the truth is that more people retire out of the state than are coming in,” Liu said. “But Sheridan is one of the places where, year after year, there are more retirees moving in than moving out. And when you talk about taxable sales, that influx of population probably makes a difference. So I’d definitely say that is a factor.”