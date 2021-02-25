CHEYENNE — A joint resolution that would have given Wyoming voters final say on new taxes and tax increases died by a 4-1 vote in the Senate Revenue Committee Feb. 23.
The vote came after roughly 40 minutes of discussion and testimony, predominantly from representatives of local and state government who expressed concern about placing such a critical decision in the hands of the voters.
“One could argue that addressing questions about taxation is one of (the Legislature’s) primary responsibilities,” said Chris Merrill, executive director of the Equality State Policy Center. “This is the hard work you’re elected to do, and these are the hard decisions we elect you to make…This proposed resolution before you would short-circuit that essential work, and it would shift the burden of this work onto the people, which would be unrealistic at best. And in my personal opinion, probably pretty darn irresponsible. It would be the opposite of leadership.”
Senate Joint Resolution 1, proposed by Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, would have paved the way for a potential amendment to the state Constitution, which would require any new state taxes or tax increases to be approved not only by the Legislature but also by the voters of the state.
Currently, the Wyoming Constitution allows the Legislature and local governments to impose taxes through the normal legislative or rulemaking process. The proposed new Constitutional amendment would not circumvent this process, James said, but instead add another step requiring all proposed taxes to go before the electorate.
James said the proposed amendment was intended as a way to slow the creation of new taxes in the state, and said he hoped slowing the tax creation process would force the state to consider other ways to grow revenue including economic development and business recruitment.
“Right now and in the past, the officers and representatives have not been doing what is in the best interest of the people, because best interest is bringing in more businesses.” James said. “And the only thing they’ve been really trying to do is extraction industry and taxes. Well, we need to bring in an actual diverse economy, which hasn’t been happening. I’m hoping that this will encourage that diverse economy that we so badly need.”
Jerimiah Rieman, executive director of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, agreed economic diversity was important but said new businesses couldn’t generate additional revenue without a more diverse tax structure.
“We agree with you, in terms of wanting to bring more businesses into our communities to provide more opportunities,” Rieman said. “What I was responding to was your contention that that was the way we generate additional revenue. What I’m suggesting is that… (there would be) additional burden to county responsibilities, city responsibilities and state responsibilities in order to accommodate those new businesses unless something changes in terms of our tax structure.”
While many commenters agreed with James about the importance of giving the people a voice in tax decisions, they noted there was already a mechanism in place. If voters don’t like the tax decisions being made by their city, county and state governments, they can simply vote their elected officials out of office, said Sen. Wendy Shuler, R-Evanston.
“It seems to me that we already have what we need for the taxpayers,” Shuler said. “We have the ability at the polls for them to vote us out if they don’t like what we’re doing. To me, that seems more important than putting something that might be as complex as a taxing issue every four years towards the people. I think they should have power, I agree, but the power is already in their hands.”
Bob McLaurin, former town manager of Jackson Hole, agreed.
“We don’t believe that this is necessary,” McLaurin said. “(The Wyoming Association of Municipalities) believes that we elect city council members, we elect county commissioners, and we expect them to do their job whether that’s raised taxes or lower taxes, and it’s been my experience over the last 25 years that when voters don’t like what elected officials are doing, they replace them. So that’s how you affect tax policy that you want.”
James said he was not surprised by the objections of the public commenters but noted they stood in direct opposition to the desires of many local voters he had talked to in recent weeks.
“I have heard from many individuals and people throughout the state, and a lot of people were very happy with this bill,” James said. “A lot of voters were happy about this bill, about finally being able to have a voice on the financial burden that would be placed upon them. And I noticed today that a lot of government was speaking out against this bill, and that was no surprise…because they might have another layer… that would prevent them from being able to get more funding.
“So take into consideration when you’re voting on this that… people are happy about being able to have more voice and decision whether or not this financial burden is placed upon them.”
James was the only affirmative vote when the joint resolution was considered by the Senate Revenue Committee.