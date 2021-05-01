SHERIDAN — Matthew Taylor is this week’s Summit Award winner. Taylor is a senior at Sheridan High School and has earned a 4.0 GPA over the course of his high school career.
During his time at SHS, Taylor's class selection reflects a diverse array of interests, including AP calculus, Spanish 3, Intro to Public Speaking, Intro to Accounting, Woodworking, consecutive years in Weight Training and more. Taylor said his drive to succeed is motivated by both his family, including parents Scott and Janey Taylor, and the idea of working hard today to attain future stability and happiness.
Outside of the classroom, Taylor has remained active with multiple years of employment, community service and volunteerism. Taylor has also participated on the SHS football team. A state champion in 2019-20 and first team at-large defense All-Conference selection after the 2020-21 season, Taylor said his time with the team has been an experience like no other.
“It’s amazing to be part of such a winning culture,” Taylor said.
Despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor looks back on the most-recent season with positivity.
“It was definitely difficult at first," Taylor said. "Not being able to be in the weight room with teammates and coaches. It was so different. But the team really pulled together and, in the end, we were able to have a great season.”
Taylor credits many individuals with supporting and encouraging his success, including his parents, teachers and coaches. One such individual is Jeff Mowry, who has led the SHS football team for the past several seasons. Taylor has enjoyed the positive and team-oriented leadership from Mowry. The coach, too, has high praise for Taylor.
“He could always be relied upon by his coaches and teammates to know his assignment and execute it to the best of his ability,” Mowry said. “I'm not sure how many people know that Matt works as hard in the classroom as he does in athletics. Academics are very important to him and he understands that working hard in the classroom is more important than athletics.”
Larry Ligocki, educator at SHS, echoes Mowry’s sentiments regarding Taylor’s achievements.
“He is an intelligent and motivated student," Ligocki said. "He makes my job very easy because he is a quick learner and conscientious about completing his classwork. In addition to his excellent academic performance, Matt is a kind and humble individual.”
After graduation, Taylor plans on attending the University of Wyoming to study civil engineering. And while he is open to going wherever life takes him, he said he would eagerly seek out opportunities to stay in the Cowboy State.
“I love our Rocky Mountains; I love this whole region," Taylor said. "It would be awesome to stay here in Wyoming."