SHERIDAN — Recently Taylor Kelting’s head coaching career has featured more ups than downs. The Sheridan High School head track and field coach led the boys indoor track and field team to a state championship threepeat in February — the first in the state of Wyoming — and just coached the Broncs to an outdoor track and field 4A state championship in May — Sheridan’s first since 1959.
His historic seasons led the Wyoming Coaches Association to name him its boys indoor track and field Coach of the Year as well as its 4A outdoor boys track and field Coach of the Year.
But, upon reflection, Kelting counts his downs with his ups as memorable moments.
“The ups are always going to be fun, and you’re going to have those special moments with those special individuals,” Kelting said, “but those down times when I’ve really struggled, I feel like those have shaped me into who I am.”
A Gillette native, Kelting teaches physical education at Sheridan Junior High School and highlighted how his coaching makes him a better educator and vice versa.
“He has had such a huge impact on the youth in this community,” Sheridan High School Activities Director Don Julian said. “... As both a teacher and a coach, he’s so transformational. He’s good enough at [his job] and builds those relationships and transforms those kids into wanting to be a part of [the track program].”
The Sheridan Press caught up with Kelting, 32, to discuss his recent success and career in Sheridan.
The Sheridan Press: If you had to sum up your time in Sheridan, how would you?
Taylor Kelting: Oh gosh — a phenomenal, life-long experience when I’ve learned everything I know in just the last six years about teaching and coaching and being a good person and building great relationships with my coworkers and my kids. The support that Sheridan has is phenomenal, and they allow you to develop an excellent program that is not only a team but is more of a family.
TSP: How do you think your teaching experience affects your coaching experience and your coaching experience affects your teaching experience?
TK: I get an opportunity to work with these kids from the time they’re sixth-graders to when they’re seniors in high school, so that’s pretty special. You get to see them grow from kids to teenagers to young adults and get them ready for that next step in their lives.
If you’re a good coach, you’re a good teacher and I hope I’m able to do that both in the classroom and out on the track on a daily basis, and try to be better each and every day.
TSP: To what do you attribute your success?
TK: I’ve always been lucky enough and fortunate enough to be surrounded by great people, and I try to absorb as much as I can on a daily basis. I feel like no matter how good or how much you need to improve, you can always learn. You can always watch great people work, and it gets you to that next level in your life.
TSP: How would you describe your coaching philosophy?
TK: The first thing is I always try to build a safe environment where the kids feel like they can have as much fun and where they feel they can be themselves. I want the kids to be able to trust me, so that’s the next step — building that trust. Third is just focus on those individuals and get them to be the best athletes and people they possibly can be.
If they have those three intangibles in their life, they’re going to do as well as they possibly can do. Each kid is going to be different, and each kid is going to improve in different leaps and bounds but, as long as they feel like they can trust me and feel comfortable around me and know I’m there for them, I feel like I’m doing my job.
TSP: How is that similar or different from your teaching philosophy?
TK: In the teaching realm, every kid is different. Some kids love P.E. and some kids don’t want to be in P.E., but I want them to feel like they can come and move and find something they can do for the rest of their life because physical fitness is so critical to maintaining a great life.
I want them to find something they’re interested in, so that’s our main goal each and every year — is get those kids hooked on something they enjoy and understand the importance of being healthy.
TSP: How would you describe your relationship with the people of Sheridan?
TK: I’ve just really enjoyed their love for what our program has become, and they support every one of us. I’m a quiet guy, and I don’t spend a lot of time out in the community other than working in the classroom and in the gym and spending time with their kids on the track, but I’ve loved everything they’ve embraced.
There’s always support. They’re always watching what we’re doing, and they love their kids and they want the best people being able to raise those kids, not only when they’re at home, but when they’re in school and in their sports. So, I’ve really cherished that.
TSP: What are your goals for the future?
TK: To continue to get better each and every day. I think that’s my main goal. There’s always those product goals you can try to achieve, but I just want to continue to be a better teacher and be a better coach and, most of all, be a better person and help these kids be the best people they can possibly be and be consistent with that.
That’s the main thing — being consistent in my life, consistent in my teaching and consistent in my coaching, and I think that will go a long way in my future.