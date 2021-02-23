Today

Mostly clear. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.