SHERIDAN — From soccer to volleyball, the Sheridan community has a plethora of sports to take part in through organizations such as the Sheridan Recreation District, the Sheridan County YMCA, Tongue River Valley Community Center and Cloud Peak Volleyball. All of the locations provide methods to staying active for all generations.
Each entity also provides team sport options for most ages.
YMCA Sports Program Director Kimberly Jacobson highly recommends getting involved in team sports at a young age, driving home the organization’s mission to stay active.
“For little kids, these sports teach them those large motor skills,” Jacobson said. “It teaches them how to work as a team and listen to adults other than their parents.”
Jacobson rarely keeps count of the score during games. She wants the activity to be a fun outlet without the negativity competition may bring.
“There are so many negative things that these kids are doing nowadays,” Jacobson said. “I would just like them to be able to put their phone down for a while and just have fun with their friends. I am all in for competition in high school but at a younger age, getting out is just the priority.”
The YMCA offers soccer and basketball, with the addition of itty bitty levels. Jacobson enjoys coaching the athletes and watching them practice the basic skills to play the sport such as dribbling the ball for basketball.
The Sheridan Recreation District offers a multitude of sports for athletes of all ages.
“We have baseball, basketball, volleyball, softball, lacrosse, cross-country and football,” Sheridan Recreation District Executive Director Seth Ulvestad said. “We have it all.”
SRD also offers sports to older athletes with a goal to ultimately facilitate activity for all ages. In addition to the various health benefits, such as lowering cholesterol levels and improving blood circulation, “it is also a great outlet to hang out with your friends and meet folks with similar interests,” Ulvestad said.
Throughout his time with the Sheridan Recreation District, Ulvestad highly encouraged using sports as a method to get involved in the community. Each year he meets new faces with a variety of backgrounds ready to be a part of the Sheridan community.
Cloud Peak Volleyball takes being a part of a team to another level through its use of year-round opportunities to spark competition. Cloud Peak Volleyball has a variety of older teams that travel out of state to locations such as Colorado and Utah from January to May. Comparatively, the other side of the club includes summer grass leagues for all ages.
Cloud Peak Volleyball Club Director Dani Brinkerhoff bases all of the coaching on their foundational principles. A few of these principles include strong wolf, stronger pack, everyone plays everything for as long as possible and growth comes through the pursuit of excellence. All of these principles relate to the athlete’s lives on and off of the court.
Brinkerhoff aims to build a strong team one athlete at a time using the team’s principles.
“Volleyball is more skill-based and takes a lot of focus,” Brinkerhoff said. “It is a really hard game to master, so we try to commit to investing into the whole circle, which is based on relationships with teammates.”
The team works on relationship, mental, social and emotional skills for life beyond the court. Instead of just working on skills on the court, Brinkerhoff aims to make them great people off the court as well. She said she believes the biggest benefit is building athletes off of the court and building strong women, which will then translate to volleyball.
“You can not really separate the physical and mental sides of volleyball,” Brinkerhoff said. “I believe that training them physically trains them mentally as well. One of the coaching principles is to bring your brain to the game, so we want the athletes to turn on their critical thinking and have a growth mindset.”
In today’s society, electronics are a main source of entertainment, therefore, Cloud Peak Volleyball, the YMCA, and the Sheridan Recreation District staff work to move those hours spent throughout the day to the courts or fields with peers.