SHERIDAN — Money and a buckle — that sums up why 12-year-old William Byrd decided to compete in the upcoming WYO Winter Rodeo.
William has skied most of his life and developed a knack for rodeo when he was 5 or 6 years old. Skijoring, he said, combines the best of both worlds.
The sixth-grader won’t be alone when he tackles the course for the first time Saturday. His dad, Ross Byrd, also plans to compete after spending years skiing and riding roughstock.
William will be pulled down the course by 8-year-old Kyla Torrence. The duo met to practice for the first time Feb. 12, with Kyla and her horse, Willy, pulling William through a homemade skijoring course built by Ross Byrd.
The duo connected through mutual friends and 4-H organizers who knew William was in search of a rider for the youth competition.
Kyla competes in barrel racing, pole bending, dummy roping and other events in local youth rodeos and said she’s excited to try something new.
“It will be exciting to have somebody behind me as we go down the track,” she said.
During the Sunday afternoon practice, Kyla’s mother supervised closely — noting her initial nerves regarding the competition, but relaxing as she watched her daughter make her way up and down the track.
William said the hardest portion of the competition is combining slalom skills with the need to grab rings and maneuver over jumps. His goal, beyond staying on his feet, will be to win the prize.
Byrd has pulled his son through the course with the family Kubota, but hadn’t gone through the course himself until Sunday.
Byrd took a few runs behind the Kubota while his wife, Ann Byrd, drove, then went through the course a few more times behind his competition partner Josh Stallman.
Ross Byrd grew up skiing and became involved in rodeo when he was stationed with the military in Germany in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, then brought his bull-riding career back to the states.
He’ll compete with Stallman, a farrier who also works with the Byrd family’s horses. When asked why he decided to compete, Stallman said, “Sounded like a good idea.”
The Byrds, Stallman and Kyla represent two teams of many expected to compete at the WYO Winter Rodeo Feb. 18.
For the first year, the competition will take place at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, but will remain free to attend. The fairgrounds will also host vendors in the Exhibit Hall, food trucks under the grandstands, a children’s play area and more.
Races begin at 9 a.m., with awards set to be handed out at Luminous Brewhouse at 7 p.m.