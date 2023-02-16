SHERIDAN — Money and a buckle — that sums up why 12-year-old William Byrd decided to compete in the upcoming WYO Winter Rodeo.

William has skied most of his life and developed a knack for rodeo when he was 5 or 6 years old. Skijoring, he said, combines the best of both worlds. 

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

Recommended for you