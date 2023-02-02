SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Courthouse has gained a few technological advancements over the past three years, including updated monitors and microphones for video conferencing and listening tools to aid in the efficacy of court proceedings.

Julie Babbitt, assistant to 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips, said the technological upgrades were luckily implemented just in time to be utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the new additions is a Microsoft Hub, a monitor that can be wheeled in and out of the courtroom to allow for video conferencing with those who may be unable to physically appear in court.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

