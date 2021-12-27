SHERIDAN — Several local nonprofits will host a free teen skate night for junior high and high school students Thursday from 7:15-8:45 p.m.
The event will include free food, drinks, door prizes, an on-ice cornhole tournament and ice skating.
The event is being co-hosted by Uprising, Advocacy and Resource Center, Compass Center for Families, Sheridan Supports LGBTQ+, CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy, SAGE Community Arts and the Relationship Health and Safety Program at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care Center.
For more information, see uprisingwyo.org, email admin@uprisingwyo.com or call 307-655-7511.
The event will take place at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.