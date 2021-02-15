CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Health and AARP Wyoming will team up to offer AARP Wyoming members the opportunity to speak to state experts on the rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine 5 p.m. Feb. 16 during an AARP TeleTown Hall.
Stephanie Pyle, Public Health Division administrator and State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will join the call’s moderator, Bob Beck, to discuss the process Wyoming has followed for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and answer questions about vaccine recommendations, safety and effectiveness.
AARP Wyoming will start calling out to AARP members around 4:45 p.m. Feb. 12. Those wishing to participate may visit vekeo.com/aarpwyoming/#event-33495. The link will also be available on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.
COVID-19 vaccines started rolling into the state in December with individual vaccines being administered soon after. As of Feb. 4, more than 66,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been received in Wyoming along with 32,200 second doses.
Due to a limited vaccine supply, Wyoming is still administering the vaccine in a phased approach. Counties are administering their vaccine locally and Wyomingites are encouraged to contact their local county public health offices to see if they are eligible for the vaccine or call 1-800-438-5795. For more information on the vaccine, see states.aarp.org/wyoming/covid-19-vaccine-distribution or health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/county-covid-19-vaccine-information.