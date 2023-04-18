Senior citizens computer chat stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — AARP Wyoming will host a TeleTown Hall at 3 p.m. April 18 during which Wyoming State Revenue Department Director Brenda Henson will discuss changes to the Wyoming State Property Tax Refund Program. Henson will also walk listeners through the eligibility changes and application process for the program during the call. 

AARP Wyoming will start calling out to members around 2:45 p.m. April 18. If you do not receive a call and wish to take part in the TeleTown Hall, you can call 1-855-274-1448 or visit AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page and listen to the live stream at: facebook.com/aarpwy.

