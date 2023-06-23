SHERIDAN — James Temple began as Sheridan County elections supervisor April 24 and received about five weeks of guidance from his predecessor, Brenda Kekich, prior to her retirement June 2.

Temple was one of up to 10 applicants for the position, Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson said. On the final day applications were open, Temple submitted his and it immediately caught Schunk Thompson’s eye.

