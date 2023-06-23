SHERIDAN — James Temple began as Sheridan County elections supervisor April 24 and received about five weeks of guidance from his predecessor, Brenda Kekich, prior to her retirement June 2.
Temple was one of up to 10 applicants for the position, Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson said. On the final day applications were open, Temple submitted his and it immediately caught Schunk Thompson’s eye.
“I was really impressed with the fact that he had worked with several levels of government, if not all levels of government,” she said.
His experience in the U.S. Air Force and as a teacher stood out, as well. Temple’s resume was impressive but his interview for the position sealed the deal. During the interview, Schunk Thompson said, Temple communicated clearly, demonstrated thoughtfulness and expressed a desire to serve.
“The really cool thing is when our interview team got done that day with several interviews, it was unanimous that James was the one,” Schunk Thompson said.
The day after the interview, Temple, whose 53rd birthday is Friday, was offered the job, which he subsequently accepted. Having worked at the Department of Motor Vehicles for about two years, Temple began to feel a gap stemming from a desire to supervise more complex tasks and develop strong relationships with the community. Beyond that desire, though, this is a position that Temple feels he can pour himself into and help the community.
“When you do something for a living, you want to be able to go home and feel like what you did that day mattered,” Temple said. “And you want to feel like it was something that you could pour yourself into, and you got a good result. This is the job where I feel like I can pour myself into it and it's making things better for our community.”
The beginning of Temple’s tenure as Sheridan County elections supervisor overlapped with his predecessor, Brenda Kekich. With 32 years of experience, Kekich was able to help guide Temple as he entered this new role.
“I was fortunate enough, with the exception of about a week’s time period, to have her in the office with me full time,” Temple said. “...She taught me a lot. She set me on track of where I needed to start as far as statutes and codes. That was the easy part.”
Temple also learned about forms, Kekich’s schedule, her broader experience as elections supervisor and was introduced to connections Kekich had made during her tenure as well.
Since Kekich’s retirement, Temple said he thinks things have gone well and gave special praise to several county employees, including his elections office colleagues Misty and Maria.
Going forward, Temple said he still needs to develop his own routine and schedule, though as things stand no two days are alike because he has three calendars and a list of daily priorities that he works through.