SHERIDAN — Temple Grandin, a professor at Colorado State University and notable figure in the autism and agriculture communities, emphasized the importance of recognizing different thinking styles and engaging people on the autism spectrum during the first of two events in Sheridan County.

The event was organized by Laurie Morris, founder of the new organization Resources, Education, Autism, Community, Harmony (REACH). Morris said she was inspired to start the organization by her nephew, Phillip Carleton.

