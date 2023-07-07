SHERIDAN — Temple Grandin, a professor at Colorado State University and notable figure in the autism and agriculture communities, emphasized the importance of recognizing different thinking styles and engaging people on the autism spectrum during the first of two events in Sheridan County.
The event was organized by Laurie Morris, founder of the new organization Resources, Education, Autism, Community, Harmony (REACH). Morris said she was inspired to start the organization by her nephew, Phillip Carleton.
Grandin was named to TIME Magazine’s TIME 100 in 2010, a special issue recognizing the most impactful people of the year, and currently teaches in the College of Agricultural Studies at CSU.
After 50 years in the cattle industry and now a career as a professor, Grandin said her focus has started to shift.
“I want to try to help the kids that think differently get into good careers, careers that they're really going to like,” she said.
Grandin’s talk focused largely on the different thinking styles a person can have, which she said include visual thinkers, pattern thinkers and verbal thinkers. She added that people can have any combination of the three thinking styles, but she is a visual thinker.
“I didn't know until I was in my late 30s that other people did not think in pictures. I just didn't know,” Grandin said. “It was a shock when I finally did find out.”
Grandin said the three kinds of thinkers often work best when they work together and can share their skills. She shared several anecdotes to illustrate this point, including one about the writing of her book “Visual Thinking,” the development of processing plants and one about her grandfather.
“My grandfather was a co-inventor of the autopilot for airplanes, MIT trained engineer, and he worked with an autistic guy who came up with this goofy idea for autopilot,” Grandin said. “And they tinkered in an old loft. Tinkered and tinkered and tinkered, got it to work. It was in every war plane in World War II. The stolen version was. They needed a lawyer. You really do need all the different types of minds.”
Grandin also commented on U.S. focus shifting away from the trades and creative classes in schools, saying it’s harming children, specifically those on the autism spectrum. She mentioned various influential figures of the past, such as Michelangelo, Albert Einstein and Thomas Edison, all of whom were either on the autism spectrum or she believed were on the autism spectrum.
She recommended parents of children on the autism spectrum avoid sensory overload or multitasking, develop a checklist for tasks, limit video game time and avoid busy work or only give meaningful tasks.
While Grandin’s Sheridan appearances are part of a fundraising effort for REACH, the impact of her talk went well beyond that of fundraising.
“She wants to help other people on the spectrum (and) to educate people… who don’t know much about autism,” Carleton said.
REACH Board member Brandy Nielsen expressed a similar sentiment.
“I think having knowledge shared that individuals with autism can accomplish great things, and then helping everyone in the community have a better understanding of interactions and challenges and how we can all work to create a better society,” she said.
Carleton also opened and closed the event with live music alongside Grammy award-winning guitar player Larry Mitchell and REACH board member Rollie Hruza; Carleton and Morris preliminarily coined the musical group “The Groupies,” following their closing performance.
Grandin will speak at Tongue River High School from 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, tickets had to be reserved by June 23.