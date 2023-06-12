SHERIDAN — Temple Grandin, a prominent figure in both the agriculture and autism community, is coming to Sheridan in July to help raise funds for a new local nonprofit.

Grandin is an advocate for the humane treatment of livestock. According to her website, around half the cattle in the U.S. are handled in facilities she designed specifically to reduce stress on animals before slaughter. She is also widely considered a spokesperson for people with autism and is now a professor of animal science at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Education/sports reporter

By Caroline Elik | caroline.elik@thesheridanpress.com

Caroline is a native of Alton, Illinois and moved to Sheridan in May 2023. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in political science.

Recommended for you