SHERIDAN — Temple Grandin, a prominent figure in both the agriculture and autism community, is coming to Sheridan in July to help raise funds for a new local nonprofit.
Grandin is an advocate for the humane treatment of livestock. According to her website, around half the cattle in the U.S. are handled in facilities she designed specifically to reduce stress on animals before slaughter. She is also widely considered a spokesperson for people with autism and is now a professor of animal science at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Grandin will speak July 6 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and July 7 at Tongue River High School. The events were organized by Laurie Morris, founder of Resources, Education, Autism, Community, Harmony (REACH), to raise funds for the budding organization.
Morris was inspired by her nephew Phillip Carleton, who is on the autism spectrum, to create a space that will offer a helping hand to people with autism in Sheridan County. She said local resources are slim, and the goal of REACH is to provide direct support to people affected by autism spectrum disorder for essentials such as therapy, housing and medical needs.
Carleton moved to Sheridan from California in 2018 to attend Sheridan College. After the move, Morris said trying to locate resources for him in the county was difficult to navigate.
“It was difficult to find all the procedures … to get the best services possible. We got it all figured out, but we were flying by the seat of our pants,” Morris said. “We thought, ‘There’s got to be a better way to put everything together for parents and kids and adults.’”
Along with its Temple Grandin fundraisers, REACH will also host an Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band concert July 27 at the WYO Theater, with proceeds from the event going toward the nonprofit.
Music is at the heart of REACH’s mission. Carleton graduated from Sheridan College in 2020 with a certificate in music technology and was the first harmonica student to be accepted into the school’s music program. He discovered his passion for the instrument as a child, and often performs with local bands and musicians.
“My grandpa got me started when I was about 4. He has a big harmonica collection, and he taught me a few old tunes that he knows,” Carleton said. “Years after that, I decided I wanted to become more serious with the harmonica, so I started taking lessons.”
Carleton, Grammy award-winning guitar player Larry Mitchell and REACH board member Rollie Hruza will be playing live music before Temple Grandin’s talk at Tongue River High School to open the event.
Hayden Starrett, a member of the REACH board who is on the autism spectrum, said he’s eager to see how the organization influences the community as it grows.
“Part of the reason why I joined REACH was because I was given the opportunity to show people autism is not a disability — it's a different ability,” Starrett said. “I have a chance to give people the help I didn't really get.”
Morris anticipates REACH will gain its nonprofit status by October. In addition to being a one-stop shop for autism-related resources, her other long-term goals for REACH include providing college scholarships and finding a larger facility to house the organization.
For now, the board is starting by looking for a dedicated office space and spreading awareness of REACH’s existence.
“Personally, this is a big opportunity for a lot of us. Right now, it’s not the easiest to find the resources needed,” Starrett said. “There’s a lot of excitement … just knowing it’s going to be easier to get help for people here locally in Sheridan.”
Tickets to see Temple Grandin at the WYO Theater are available on the theater’s website at wyotheater.com. Tickets to see her at Tongue River High School are available at bit.ly/3J86t8D and must be reserved by June 23. Tickets for the Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band at the WYO Theater on July 27 are not yet available.
