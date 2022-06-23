SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission appointed 10 Sheridan County residents to various boards earlier in the week.
Among those appointed were: Kevin Kessner to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board; Ken Heuermann, Kathy Fay and incumbent Kristin Campbell to the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission; Anna Edwards and Michelle Edwards to the Sheridan County Library System Board; Allen Wellborn and incumbent Jeff Wallack to the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission; and Jonni Joyce and incumbent Terry Weitzel to the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board.
All appointed board members will serve three-year terms.
Commissioner Terry Cram said he was thankful for all of the applicants for the board openings and their dedication to Sheridan County.
“We did interview each and every one of these people that applied for all these boards, and I believe we had some really great candidates,” Cram said. “I appreciate them stepping forward and volunteering to be on these boards.”
Commission Chair Lonnie Wright agreed.
“These people are top quality, professional, very enthusiastic and full of energy, and that’s what we like,” Wright said. “Thanks to everyone for jumping in and helping us.”