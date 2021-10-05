SHERIDAN — Registration for the Bill Brooks Memorial Tennis Tournament will end Oct. 11.
The tournament, set for Oct. 16-17, will include men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles and mixed doubles.
The cost to participate is $20 for singles and $15 per doubles player.
Those interested in participating should mail, email or text their entry to Bob Faurot at 216 N. Jefferson St., faurotb@hotmail.com or 307-751-5819.
Participants are limited to two events, and are guaranteed two matches per event. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place.
All proceeds will benefit the Sheridan High School tennis team and the Sheridan Community Tennis Association.