SHERIDAN — Wyoming Supreme Court Justice John Fenn told Sheridan College’s spring graduating class to eat their peanut M&M’s.
Fenn, chosen by the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees, faculty and staff to give the commencement address, shared a story from his childhood when Fenn’s parents tasked him and his older brother — at the ages of 12 and 14, respectively — to build a fence all summer.
Instead of cash earned for the task, the young boys received room and board in the form of a tent and chose their meal menu all week without restraint. Breakfast consisted of Pop Tarts, oysters for lunch and Campbell’s Chunky Soup for dinner, cooked themselves camp-style. The most coveted treat, however, was the large bag of peanut M&M’s the two boys tactfully divvied up each week by color.
One week that summer, as the boys divvied up the sweet treats before the weekly restocking visit from their parents and younger sister, the family delivery system came earlier than expected, causing the boys to stow away their treasure in the woods so they didn’t have to share with the visitors.
When the family left, the boys returned to their hiding spot to see the stash of carefully divided peanut M&M’s had been devoured by gophers. Thus, the two brothers vowed to always eat their peanut M&M’s first. To this day, on their weekly phone calls, Fenn and his older brother sign off with, “don’t forget to eat your peanut M&M’s,” encouraging each other to seize opportunities presented in life.
Forty-two-year-old graduate Michelle Terry took a bit longer than others pursuing college degrees, but the turn of COVID-19 pushed her to pursue a degree after leaving Sheridan College at the age of 18.
“I wasn’t quite ready for college back then,” Terry said. “I moved out of my parents' house, had roommates, the whole college thing. But I was also working three jobs plus trying to have a college lifestyle, too. I really just wasn’t ready for college at that time.”
A first-generation high school graduate in 1997 and now first-generation college graduate, Terry said she returned to school — after a nursing career and in the midst of raising her two sons — for herself.
“That was something for me,” Terry said. “This piece of paper — in the long run it could benefit with my job — that’s something I did for myself.”
The mother earned a certified nursing assistant license and worked at the hospital until she shifted to working as a full-time mother, raising her two sons and actively participating in their school’s parent teacher organizations for 12 years.
When her oldest son graduated and COVID-19 hit, she began to rethink whether she should return to school. Fortunately, Sheridan College provided avenues for her — with much help coming from faculty, she said — to obtain an Associate of Applied Science in business. In addition to that degree, she graduated as a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Sigma Alpha Pi honor societies and TRIO, a Sheridan College-based club focusing its efforts on nontraditional students.
“It was a lot of work to try to balance between school and the family,” Terry admitted, noting her younger son — a sophomore in high school — calling her a nerd for often resubmitting assignments to earn higher marks. “Being a nontraditional student, I had to try harder to do the work. Gosh, it had been over 20 years since I had to do math.”
If her associate degree wasn’t enough, advisers close to Terry convinced her to return this fall to complete Sheridan College’s new entrepreneur certification. With the help of her family’s support, Terry said she was able to accomplish something for herself.
“Age doesn’t matter. We all have our struggles in life,” Terry said. “Even students right out of high school, they were struggling just as much as I was…but once I put that guard down and got rid of that nontraditional student label and realized I was a student just like everybody else, I think that made it a little bit easier.”