SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 3 students showed high academic growth percentiles in the 2022-2023 school year.

Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) scores for SCSD3 students showed an uptick in math proficiency, with kindergarten through second grade students testing above the 80th and 90th national percentiles. Students in grades five and 10 also scored in the 80th percentile nationally for math.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Education/sports reporter

By Caroline Elik | caroline.elik@thesheridanpress.com

Caroline is a native of Alton, Illinois and moved to Sheridan in May 2023. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in political science.

