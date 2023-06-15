SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 3 students showed high academic growth percentiles in the 2022-2023 school year.
Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) scores for SCSD3 students showed an uptick in math proficiency, with kindergarten through second grade students testing above the 80th and 90th national percentiles. Students in grades five and 10 also scored in the 80th percentile nationally for math.
Likewise, reading achievement scores for students in first and second grade were in the 80th and 90th national percentiles, respectively. Several other grades also showed above average reading ability. The district has been focusing heavily on its literacy programs throughout the 2022-2023 school year, in part due to the $675,000 Wyoming Believing in Literacy Together (WY-BILT) grant it received in 2022. The grant allowed SCSD3 to bring reading specialists into the district and provide more training for staff.
Christensen said the improvement in this year’s test scores was promising; in previous years, low growth percentiles kept the district from a rating of “meeting expectations” on the Wyoming Department of Education accountability scale. Schools that don’t meet expectations must submit a school improvement plan. Christensen said at the SCSD3 board meeting Wednesday the steering committee is currently working on writing an updated improvement plan. However, if next year’s test scores continue to show high levels of academic progress in students, the district may not need to submit another one.
Attendance Concerns
A report from Dean of Students and Activities Director Jennifer Betz presented at the meeting Wednesday said teachers in the district have been concerned about student attendance throughout the 2022-2023 school year.
According to the report, children in grades seven through 12 missed an average of 15 days of school per student. Christensen said part of the reason for such a high amount of absences could partly be due to students struggling to find support outside of school.
“It’s an item that’s under constant discussion,” he said. “I think it’s incumbent upon us to work on the front end of that — where we’re providing excellent education, something that students are seeing the value of being a part of.”
Meal finances
Board Vice Chair Wade Betz proposed the future discussion of a 25 to 50 cent increase in student lunch prices to help create more revenue for the SCSD3’s food service program. The district spent nearly $116,000 of its $130,000 school lunch budget in fiscal year 2023. Revenue from student lunch purchases totaled more than $19,000, but Betz said a price increase could help keep SCSD3 from falling behind on its food budget.
“If it could help us out on that budget … I don’t think it would be the end of the world,” Betz said. “We’re just attempting to keep pace with the cost of things.”
SCSD3 Business Manager Greg Rohrer said the last time the district increased lunch prices was five years ago. However, Board Chair Amy Vineyard said the school board revisits the issue almost every year to determine if a price change is necessary at that given time.
Hires
The board approved the hire of three new teachers — a full-time kindergarten through sixth grade elementary teacher, a half-time kindergarten through sixth grade and special education paraprofessional and a kindergarten through 12th grade special education paraprofessional.
Contracts
The board unanimously approved all contracts on Wednesday's meeting agenda, including the renewal of Christensen’s contract until 2026.
Other business
Treasurer Chris Schock said multiple fire hydrants around Clearmont had been spray painted black, and police are investigating the incidents. Depending on the amount of damage, Schock said the vandalism could be considered a felony.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.