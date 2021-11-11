SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Emergency Management, with the assistance of volunteers from Cloud Peak Amateur Radio and Electronics Group (HAM radio club), has scheduled a test of the County’s Emergency Management Communication Tower during the weekend of Nov. 13.
This is not a test of the emergency broadcast system, which transmits messages over televisions or cellphones. It will involve testing back-up radio communications and frequencies used by law enforcement, fire and EMS.
In preparation for the weekend test, the tower will be temporarily located in the Red Grade Road parking lot of the Sheridan Community Land Trust trailhead above the paved snowmobile unloading areas Nov. 10 through Nov. 15. Parking space will be impacted during this time period.
Questions can be directed to Sheridan County Emergency Management at 307-675-2569, or 307-752-2174.