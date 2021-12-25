SHERIDAN — Many Sheridan County residents know the tree. Its roots grab into the earth in the median of Interstate 90, and its branches this time of year boast ornaments to celebrate the season.
German Segura, a 67-year-old truck driver based in Mission, Texas, came across the tree one day while on his route from Texas to Alberta, Canada. He and his wife were chatting on the phone — what Segura called “giving my morning report to the boss” — when he saw the tree.
He told his wife there was a little boy in the median without a jacket, joking about the tree. His wife started telling him to turn around to give the boy a blanket, but Segura laughed and told her he’d bring something for the young boy next year.
And so he did, and each year after that. For the last 13 or 14 years, Segura has stopped at the beginning of each Christmas season to decorate the tree along the road. The first year, the items included one box of decorations and one garland. Each year, he added more.
Over the years, staff with the Montana Department of Transportation and Bureau of Indian Affairs have stopped to say hello and thank him for the gift of holiday cheer.
One day, Segura said, a MDOT staff member pulled over and said Segura had saved the tree by decorating it. The road maintenance service, he thought, had planned to cut it down.
Another year, when Segura stopped at the tree, he found a note in a plastic bag hanging from a branch. It came from Carl and Jonnie Stark of Sheridan, Wyoming. They thanked him for decorating the tree and offered to help, leaving a phone number on the note.
“We drove by that tree for many years and always wondered who was doing the decorating,” Jonnie Stark said. “In that note, I said if he’d ever like some help, we would be glad to meet and help decorate the tree.”
Since then, the Starks have tried to meet Segura, originally of Mexico, at the tree for a simple breakfast and some holiday cheer.
“He’s a very kind-hearted, generous soul,” Stark said. “He just loves dressing the tree.”
Since then, a number of people from Wyoming and Montana help Mexico-native German Segura spread holiday cheer. But all point to Segura as the start of the festive tradition.
Some of Segura’s friendships have reached beyond the highway median, too. Occasionally, when Segura makes his way between Canada and Texas, the Starks meet him for a meal.
“What’s unusual about German is he never expected any recognition or any kudos for it,” Carl Stark said. “He just did it out of the goodness of his heart.”
Segura said he’s been overwhelmed by the response to the tree and grateful for the friendships its created.
As the sign along the interstate wishes, “Feliz Navidad from TX and WY.”