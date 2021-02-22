SHERIDAN — The Bar J Wranglers, world famous singing cowboys from Jackson Hole, return to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center stage Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.
The Bar J Wranglers is entertainment for the whole family, according to a WYO press release, serving up western harmonies, cowboy stories and jokes and an evening of inspiration.
More than 30 years ago, Babe Humphrey founded the Bar J Wranglers, and now his sons, Scott and Bryan continue the family tradition, along with Tim Hodgson, Donnie Cook and Danny Rogers. During the Bar J Chuckwagon’s offseason the Bar J Wranglers perform all over the world, bringing their style of western music, harmony, comedy and musicianship to people of all ages and backgrounds.
“As much as we enjoy playing on our home stage, we love taking the show on the road,” Scott Humphrey said.
His brother, Bryan Humphrey, concurs.
“It gives us another opportunity to meet with the fans, and it gives them the opportunity to share the fun of the Bar J Wranglers with their families and friends,” Bryan Humphrey said.
Face coverings are required at the WYO and a limited number of in-person tickets are available. Livestreaming tickets are also available at wyotheater.com.